This Black Bean and Rice Skillet ticks a lot of boxes for me. It’s vegetarian, it can be made using only one pot and it delivers a ton of delicious flavor without breaking the bank. This recipe gives a major upgrade to classic pantry staples like black beans, white rice and diced tomatoes and packs the kind of flavor punch usually reserved for restaurants and your grandma’s dinner table.
Freshly grated cheese makes all the difference here, melting perfectly for an ooey-gooey addition to every bite. Spicy sliced jalapeno and tomatoes with green chili add a hint of something special, as do smoky paprika and diced red onion. Top with your favorite garnishes — I like cilantro, avocado and extra sliced jalapenos — and serve with chips or as a standalone meal.
A couple of important things to keep in mind as you make this recipe: First, yes, you should actually grate your own cheese. I understand that adding extra steps like this is a hassle and wouldn’t include it in the recipe unless it truly made a difference, and freshly grated cheese melts so much better than store-bought shredded. Secondly, don’t skip out on blooming the spices. The three minutes the paprika spends in the pain with the onions helps its flavor permeate throughout the entire recipe.
Want to make your own Vegetarian Black Bean and Rice Skillet? Here’s what you need:
♦ 1 tablespoon olive oil
♦ 1/4 cup red onion, diced
♦ 1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika
♦ 1 15-ounce can black beans, rinsed and drained
♦ 2 cups white or brown rice, cooked
♦ 1 10-ounce can diced tomatoes with green chilis, drained
♦ 1/2 cup freshly-shredded Monterey Jack cheese
♦ Salt and pepper to taste
Here’s how you make it:
- Begin by cooking the rice. I use half a cup of dry white rice to end up with two cups of cooked white rice. Cook to your preference, then season with salt and pepper to taste. After, set the rice aside and heat a tablespoon of olive oil in a 10-inch, oven-safe skillet over a medium heat.
- Cook the onion and paprika down together for about 3 minutes to bloom the spice and soften the onion. Open and drain the cans of black beans and tomatoes. Add them into the skillet with the onion and paprika. Stir until combined and heat until warmed through.
- Set the oven to broil and grate your cheese while the oven warms. Sprinkle the top of the mixture with the cheese, then broil on high for approximately 2 minutes or until the cheese melts and begins to brown. Serve warm with your favorite garnishes.