This is the recipe for easy, homemade pickles my Granny used for more than 60 years, from the time my dad was a little boy on the farm until just a few weeks before she passed, when she made her last batch. People fought over who got to take home those last pickles — that’s how good these are, y’all.
Tangy, crunchy and garlicky, good Southern dill pickles are surprisingly easy to make at home. All you need are three days, a little patience and a few high quality ingredients.
It is especially important to focus on ingredient quality if you don’t have a garden where you grow your own vegetables. You’ll want to make sure you purchase actual pickling cucumbers, which are short, stout and thin-skinned, preferably from a farmer’s market or a friend who grew them fresh. The wax on most store bought cucumbers prevents the pickling liquid from absorbing into the vegetable at all.
Another tip: Choose smaller cucumbers that are no larger than 4 inches. Firmer flesh and smaller seed cavities help cucumbers of this size stay crisp during pickling.
Salt is another ingredient to be mindful of. Be sure to use pickling or canning salt instead of table salt in this recipe. Table salt is not ideal for use in any kind of pickling as it can cause dark spots on your vegetables or fruit and cloudiness in your jars over time. Morton makes an excellent and inexpensive pickling salt.
Be sure to select a commercial vinegar with at least 5 percent acidity. Failure to do so could allow the bacteria that causes botulism to grow inside your jars, turning a delicious eating experience into a potentially deadly one.
Want to make your own Homemade Dill Pickles? Here’s what you need:
For the brine:
♦ 4 cups white distilled vinegar 5% acidity
♦ 4 cups water
♦ 3/4 cup sugar
♦ 1/2 cup pickling salt
♦ 3 tablespoons pickling spice
For the pickles:
♦ 8 pounds small pickling cucumbers
♦ 7 bay leaves
♦ 7 sprigs dill
♦ 7 cloves whole, peeled garlic
♦ 3 1/2 teaspoons mustard seeds, 1/2 teaspoon per jar
♦ 3 1/2 teaspoons dill seeds, 1/2 teaspoon per jar
♦ 3 1/2 teaspoons red pepper flakes, 1/2 teaspoon per jar
How to make them:
- Prepare your canning equipment by washing all the jars and lids thoroughly. Then, place the jar rack into a water bath canner, add the jars, cover them with water and boil for 10 minutes to sterilize. Keep your jars and lids warm until you are ready to use them.
- Add three tablespoons of pickling spice to a spice bag. If you do not have a spice bag, wrap them in a coffee filter and tie off the end. Place the bag into a large saucepan, then add the vinegar, water, sugar and the pickling salt. Bring the mixture to a boil and stir until the sugar and salt are completely dissolved.
- Reduce the heat to low and simmer for 15 minutes. Remove the spice bag and keep the brine warm until you are ready to use it.
- Clean the cucumbers under running water, taking care to remove any spines still in tact. Cut about 1/8 inch from the end of each pickle, then slice in half vertically. Slice each half in half again.
- After you prepare your cucumbers, remove the warm jars from the canner. Drain and line them up on a towel. To ear jar, add: 1 bay leaf, 1 sprig of dill, 1 clove whole, peeled garlic, 1/2 teaspoon mustard seeds, 1/2 teaspoon dill seeds, and 1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes.
- Pack the freshly-sliced cucumbers vertically into the jars, leaving at least 1/2-inch headspace. Then, pour hot brine over the pickles, maintaining the same headspace. Remove any air bubbles and wipe the rims of the jars clean.
- Place lids on the jars and twist until tight. Using a jar lifter or tongs, place the filled jars carefully into the canner on the jar rack, leaving an inch of space between each. Adjust the water level in the canner so it is 2-inches over the tops of the jars.
- Cover the canning pot and bring the water to a boil over medium-high heat. Once boiling, process the jars for 10 minutes. After processing, turn off the heat and allow the canner to cool down for five minutes.
- Spread a kitchen towel out on the counter. Use a jar lifter or tongs to lift the jars out of the canner and place them on the towel. Allow the jars to cool for 12 to 24 hours. You should hear the jar lids start to seal as they cool. Check to be sure the lids have sealed by pushing on the center of the lid. It should not spring back. If it flexes up or down, it did not seal. Refrigerate the jar and use it within a week.
- Rinse the jars. Label, date and store in a cool dark location. Allow 4-5 weeks for the pickles to develop before eating. Use all pickles within a year.