When I was a little girl, my Granny always called me Sunshine. I don’t rightly remember where the nickname originated, but it was mine just the same. The same story is true for Sunshine Cake. I never knew where the recipe originated or how my Granny came up with it, but it was my cake just the same. It was named after me, after all.
It wasn’t until a few years ago when I was going through my Granny’s cookbook that I realized Sunshine Cake was not actually named for me. It is an old recipe that, so far as I can tell, originated from my Grandpa Larry’s side of the family. Imagine my shock.
Grandma Charity (who is, in actual fact, my great-grandmother) seems to be the one responsible for the version I’m going to be sharing with you. I know because she specified what sort of extracts to use in the cake by writing “WATKINS” in the same big, flowy cursive that is in the front of the family Bible. She’s also written: “Frost with grandma’s lemon frosting” on the corner of the page. That particular recipe has been lost to time, but I reckon a storebought lemon frosting will do you just as well.
As its name might suggest, this cake is bright and flavorful with bursts of bright lemon and orange flavors throughout. It is also light-as-clouds, thanks to the addition of whipped egg yolks and foamy egg whites. If you’ve ever wondered what the secret is to a fluffy cake, here it is: The air beaten into eggs and the evaporation of steam during the baking process lift and lighten layers for a light-as-air finish.
The trick to beating egg whites to the proper consistency is simply a matter of watching them closely. They won’t whip up properly if there is any fat present, so use a clean grease-free bowl to start and grab your hand mixer. As the whites whip, they will change from a pale yellow color to a pure white. Beating them with cream of tartar, like we’ll do in this recipe, helps stabilize the foam. You will know the egg whites are ready when they look smooth, wet and shiny and form soft peaks. They will cling to the beaters on your mixer and form a soft point of peak at this stage.
Beating egg yolks is even easier. Since egg yolks contain fat, they are almost impossible to overwhip. You’ll know they’re ready when they look thick and lemon colored.
Want to make your own Sunshine Cake? Here’s what you need:
♦ 1 cup sifted cake flour
♦ 1/2 teaspoon salt
♦ 5 egg yolks
♦ 7 egg whites
♦ 1 teaspoon cream of tartar
♦ 1 1/4 cups sugar
♦ 1/2 teaspoon lemon extract
♦ 1/2 teaspoon orange extract
Here’s how to make it:
- Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. Sift flour once, measure and then resift with the addition of salt. Set aside.
- Beat the egg yolks with a hand mixer until thick and lemon colored. Beat the egg whites until foamy, then add the cream of tartar and beat until almost stiff. Add the sugar gradually and beat until the mixture holds in soft peaks.
- Fold in the egg yolks and extracts, being careful to preserve the air in the eggs. I recommend using a rubber spatula to combine the mixtures by lifting them gently up and over each other.
- Folk in the flour, following the same precautions.
- Pour into an ungreased 10-inch tube pan and bake for 45 to 50 minutes, or until done. Remove from the oven and invert for an hour.