A galette is a flat, French cake made of pastry dough or bread. Ranging from pancake-esque pastries to rustic pies and savory tarts, the ability to easily customize and swap out ingredients make galettes a favorite of families with picky eaters. In recent months, galettes have also made a huge impact on social media as an aesthetically pleasing dish sure to impress at dinner parties.
Creating your own at home is surprisingly simple: Make and roll out the dough, fill it with your favorite vegetables, cheeses and spices, fold the edges, brush with an egg wash, bake and enjoy.
My Spinach, Artichoke and Sausage Galette is a savory version of the tart that calls upon the flavors of a classic Spinach and Artichoke Dip, then builds upon them with the addition of ingredients like lemon zest, mushrooms, onion and spicy Italian sausage.
Other popular galette fillings include everything from peaches and almonds to potatoes, onions and leeks. If you’ve got a favorite pizza, I challenge you to try let it inspire you. Use the ingredients you are already familiar with to put your own unique twist on this dish.
Want to make your own galette at home? Here’s what you need:
For the dough:
♦ 1 1/4 cups all purpose flour
♦ 3/4 teaspoon salt
♦ 1/2 cup unsalted butter, cold and cubed
♦ 1/4 cup cold water (more as needed)
♦ 1 egg yolk, beaten
For the filling:
♦ 1/4 cup sour cream
♦ 1 garlic clove, finely chopped
♦ 1/2 teaspoon lemon zest
♦ 1 cup baby spinach
♦ 2 baby bella mushrooms, sliced
♦ 5 pieces canned artichoke hearts
♦ 1/2 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
♦ 1/4 yellow onion, finely chopped
♦ 8 ounces spicy Italian sausage, cooked to render fat
♦ Parmesan cheese, freshly grated (as desired)
♦ Salt and pepper
Here’s how you make it:
For the dough:
Using a food processor, combine the flour, salt and cold butter. Process until the mixture reaches a sandy consistency, then sprinkle the cold water over the mixture and pulse until the pastry begins to come together. Small pieces of butter should still be visible. Add more water if needed.
Transfer the dough to a lightly floured work surface and roll out to a 12-inch circle. Then, carefully transfer the dough to a parchment-lined baking sheet. Refrigerate for 20 minutes.
To assemble:
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. While it heats, cook off the sausage just enough to render the fat and prepare your other ingredients. I recommend rolling the sausage into small, meatball-like pieces before cooking.
Remove the dough from the refrigerator. Brush the sour cream over the rolled out dough, leaving at least a 2-inch border around the edges. Sprinkle on the garlic, lemon zest and season with a pinch each of salt and pepper.
Layer the spinach and artichoke hearts evenly over the top of the dough, as well as the sausage, mushrooms and onion, and sprinkle on shredded mozzarella cheese. Take care to leave a 2-inch border around the edges.
Gently fold over the pastry border, overlapping the edges as much as possible. Press the folds together, then brush them with the beaten egg yolk.
Bake for about 40 minutes, or until the crush is golden brown. Allow to cool for 20 minutes before slicing. Garnish with Parmesan cheese as desired before serving.