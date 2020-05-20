Do you remember growing up and hating a certain ingredient or flavor that your parents really wished you would eat? Maybe it’s one they had you sit at the dinner table for hours over because you wouldn’t clean your plate.
Do you remember getting a little older and trying it again for the first time since you were young and realizing it wasn’t actually as bad as you thought? I do. For me, that vegetable was spinach, and the dish that changed everything was Spinach and Artichoke Roll-Ups.
It’s a family classic recipe that relies heavily on cheese and pasta to trick children into eating their greens, but let me assure you — it works! I went from being a child who refused to eat spinach under threat of grounding and loss of allowance to being one an adult who enjoys salads with spinach as the main ingredient.
Even better, this recipe can be made with or without meat, depending on your preference. The filling can also be used as a spinach and artichoke dip, should you decide to make it sans noodles, baked over top chicken for a casserole-style meat dish, or slathered all over bread or store-bought pizza as a delicious, carb-heavy alternative. It couldn’t be easier to make any of the above. In my experience, it takes less than 30 minutes for any of them.
The key to this dish is timing. Mix together all of the ingredients for the rolls while your noodles boil. It only takes a few minutes for them to finish up, then you’ll be ready to roll. Literally.
Want to make your own Spinach and Artichoke Roll-Ups? Here’s what you need:
♦ 12 lasagna noodles
♦ 1 14-ounce can artichoke hearts, drained and chopped
♦ 1 ½ cups frozen spinach, thawed and drained
♦ 2 cups cooked chicken, shredded (optional)
♦ 1 ½ cups Greek yogurt
♦ 1 cup grated Parmesan cheese
♦ 1 cup grated Monterey Jack cheese
♦ 1 tablespoon garlic powder
♦ 1 pinch salt (or to taste)
Here’s how you make them:
- Preheat your oven to 350º F. Spray a 9x13 baking dish with nonstick cooking or grease lightly with butter. Set aside.
- Bring a large pot of water to a boil on the stovetop. Add lasagna noodles and cook until just tender, about 6-8 minutes. While the noodles are cooking, stir together the artichoke hearts, spinach, chicken (if using), Greek yogurt, cheeses, garlic powder and salt.
- Remove the noodles from the boiling water and allow them to drain off as much water as possible. Then, lay the noodles on a cutting board and spread with an even layer of the spinach and artichoke mixture. Beginning at one end, roll the noodle over the mixture to form a roll-up. Place into the baking dish and repeat until all the noodles have been used. Spread any remaining mixture over the roll-ups and bake until warmed throughout and cheese has melted.