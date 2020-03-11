There are very few things southerners are as particular about as grits. No other people in the world make them quite as well as we do (a point I am willing to argue until I’m blue in the face), and I’d also wager that no other people in the world enjoy them quite as much as we do. They are a staple of our kitchens and we do not relegate them to just the breakfast table. We’ve found many ways to incorporate grits into everything from brunch to dinner, and we don’t feel even the tiniest bit bad about it.
The undisputed king of the “breakfast-for-dinner” game is the classic duo of shrimp and grits.
Topped off with gulf shrimp sauteed in garlic, scallions, parsley lemon juice, smoked paprika and a dash of hot sauce, Southern Shrimp and Grits are decadent and full of flavor. It’s the sort of dish that tastes like it took all day to come together but can be whipped up in under 30 minutes. Somewhere, Rachel Ray is quaking in her boots.
My Granny’s recipe takes the classic version and kicks it up a notch. You won’t find any instant grits here, though you’re free to use them if you’re in a pinch. They won’t taste as good, but hey — your kitchen, your rules.
There are a few other key ingredients that I must insist you use, however. First, you’ll need sharp cheddar cheese. You could leave it out if you’re not a fan of cheesy grits, but then, you won’t really be getting the full effect of this recipe. It’s all about the melding of the cheese with the bacon fat! You’ll also want to be sure and use the heavy cream and butter in the recommended amounts. Not doing so will surely save on calories, but what you save there will cost you in terms of texture.
The use of chicken stock instead of water to get your grits going is also optional, but I’ve got to tell you: It adds a special depth of flavor here that you won’t be able to make up any other way. I wouldn’t skip it unless you really, really have to.
Want to make your own Southern Shrimp and Grits? Here’s what you need:
♦ 3 cups chicken stock
♦ 1 pinch salt
♦ 1 pinch black pepper
♦ 1 cup corn grits, regular (not instant)
♦ 3 tablespoons heavy cream
♦ 3 tablespoons unsalted butter
♦ 2 cups sharp cheddar cheese, shredded
♦ 8 slices bacon, cut into 1-inch pieces
♦ 1 pound large shrimp, shelled and deveined
♦ 3 garlic cloves, minced
♦ 3 tablespoons parsley, chopped
♦ 3 scallions, chopped
♦ 1 tablespoon smoked paprika
♦ 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
♦ 3 shakes of hot sauce (to taste)
♦ 4 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
Here’s how you make it:
- Bring the chicken stock to a boil in a medium saucepan. Once it boils, whisk in the grits and cook over a medium high heat, stirring to eliminate lumps. Continue to stir occasionally once lumps have disappeared until the grits have reached your desired thickness and the grains are tender.
- Stir in the heavy cream, unsalted butter and sharp cheddar cheese. Cover and remove from heat. Meanwhile, in a large skillet, cook the bacon until crispy. Transfer cooked bacon to a paper towel-lined plate to drain and cool.
- Drain all but 4 tablespoons of bacon fat from the skillet. You will use this remaining fat to cook your shrimp. Sprinkle black pepper over the shrimp, then add to the hot skillet. Cook until pink, about 3 minutes.
- Stir in the g
- arlic, parsley, scallions, paprika, Worcestershire sauce, hot sauce and lemon juice. Allow to coat the shrimp, and cook until the garlic is tender but not burned.
- Spoon the cheesy grits into serving bowls and top each with the desired am
- ount of the shrimp mixture. Top that with bacon. Serve!