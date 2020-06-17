Growing up, I loved going fishing with my Grandpa Larry. We spent many summer days out on Lake Waccamaw in North Carolina, arguing over whether or not I ought to bait my own hook. I never did. Worms aren’t really my thing.
Cleaning fish isn’t really my thing either, so it was an honor left to him once we returned home. I figure he was alright with it, though, because frying fish was something Granny and I were pretty good at.
While he was outside cleaning catfish filets for us, we would be inside preparing a proper fish fry. As any good Southerner knows that means we were prepping hush puppies, corn slaw and french fries. If we had time, we’d throw in a chess pie for good measure. Nothing in the world beats that combination of golden deliciousness.
Now that I’m older, it’s down to me to share the recipes and ingredients for a proper fish fry with my younger cousins who didn’t get to experience summers at the little house on Dismal Road. I always start with how to cook and eat catfish the right way — crispy tails and all, y’all — and how to make Granny’s hush puppies.
They’re somehow both light and crisp, crunchy and airy, and I never get tired of eating them, especially if they’re slathered in a sweet butter. I don’t think you will either.
Want to make your own Southern Fried Catfish and Hush Puppies? Here’s what you need:
For Catfish:
♦ 4-6 catfish filets, cleaned
♦ 1 quart peanut oil
♦ 1 cup all-purpose flour
♦ 1 cup cornmeal
♦ ¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper
♦ ½ teaspoon salt
♦ ¼ teaspoon black pepper
For Hush Puppies:
♦ 1 quart peanut oil
♦ ½ cup self-rising flour
♦ ½ cup cornmeal
♦ ¼ teaspoon salt
♦ ¼ teaspoon black pepper
♦ ½ medium onion, diced
♦ 1 jalapeno, deseeded and diced
♦ Milk
Here’s how you make them:
Catfish:
- Rinse the catfish and pat dry with paper towels. Then, pour the peanut oil into a large Dutch oven and heat to 350º F when checked with a deep fry thermometer. While the oil is heating up, whisk together flour, cornmeal, cayenne pepper, salt and black pepper until well-combined.
- Lightly coat both sides of the catfish with the flour mixture and carefully place into the Dutch oven, frying only two filets at a time. Fry until lightly browned, about 5 to 8 minutes. Remove from the Dutch oven and allow to drain on a plate lined with paper towels. Sprinkle with a light pinch of salt and pepper. Serve immediately.
Hush Puppies:
- Heat peanut oil in a large Dutch oven until it reads 350º F when checked with a deep fry thermometer. Whisk together flour, cornmeal, salt and pepper in a medium bowl. Stir in onion and jalapeno, then slowly pour in milk while stirring. Add just enough to make a wet batter.
- Scoop the batter out of the bowl using either an ice cream scoop or two spoons, carefully pushing the batter off of one spoon with the second, and add to the hot oil. As they cook, the hush puppies will rise back to the top of the oil. Allow to turn golden brown on one side and then gently flip them onto their other side for browning.
- Remove from the oil and allow to drain on a plate lined with paper towels. Serve with sweet butter.