Who doesn’t love brownies? And s’mores? When we were younger my brother and I certainly did. This recipe is the perfect, super-sweet combination of the two classic childhood desserts, and we created it together by complete and total accident.
Jacob and I used to make boxed mix brownies pretty regularly when we were at home during the summers and to spice up flavors we would toss in whatever candies sounded most delicious served up with chocolate: a spoonful or two of peanut butter, M&Ms, a handful of Reese’s Pieces.
It didn’t take long before we decided to try our hand at s’mores brownies. We made our usual boxed mix and waited until the brownies were just cooked and hot from the oven to layer marshmallows across the top, then stuck the whole creation under the broiler to toast the marshmallow. Graham cracker crumbs were then sprinkled over the whole thing for a final touch and added crunch.
There are two ways to approach this recipe.
You can opt to save time and use boxed brownie mix the way Jacob and I always did or you can follow the recipe for my very best, richest, chewiest and fudgiest homemade brownies, included down below. The beauty of this dessert is that it will be absolutely delicious either way.
Want to try to make your own S’mores Brownies? Here’s what you need:
For Brownies (skip if using boxed mix):
♦ 1 cup butter
♦ 1 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
♦ 1/4 teaspoon espresso powder
♦ 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
♦ 1 cup brown sugar
♦ 1 cup granulated sugar
♦ 4 large eggs
♦ 1 cup all-purpose flour
♦ 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
♦ 1 cup chocolate kisses
For the topping:
♦ 1 tablespoon butter
♦ 1 cup graham cracker crumbs
♦ 1 bag marshmallows
Here’s how you make it:
- Skip the first three steps if making with boxed brownie mix. Preheat your oven to 350º F and line a baking pan with parchment paper. Set aside. Melt butter in a large saucepan over low heat, then stir in cocoa powder, espresso powder and salt until combined. Remove from the heat.
- Stir in all sugars and then slowly add in the eggs one at a time, mixing until blended. Stir in the flour and vanilla extract. Pour into a prepared baking pan. Top with one cup of chocolate kisses.
- Bake until a toothpick inserted into the center of the brownies comes out clean, about 35 minutes. Remove from the oven.
- Arrange marshmallows on top of the brownies while they are still warm. Turn the oven heat setting to broil and return the brownies and marshmallows to the oven until the marshmallows have reached your preferred level of toasty.
- While your marshmallows are toasting, melt one tablespoon of butter over medium heat. Add in graham cracker crumbs and toast, stirring constantly to make sure the crumbs do not burn. Turn off heat and save the crumbs. Sprinkle them over the top of the toasted marshmallows. Serve warm.