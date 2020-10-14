The holidays are fast approaching, so it feels like a good time to introduce you all to one of my all-time favorite holiday desserts: Salted Caramel Shortbread Bars.
If you, like me, could indulge in caramel every day of the week, this is the recipe for you. It features a delicate balance of salty and sweet flavors, all combined in layers of rich, buttery salted caramel and light, perfectly flaky shortbread crust. In a word, these bars are scrumptious.
Honestly, these salted caramel shortbread bars are the perfect treat to bring along to a holiday party (should we all be out in the world again by the time Christmas rolls around) or to binge at home with your family. Just make sure you make enough for everyone to have seconds because every time I’ve taken these somewhere, I’ve run out before the crowd hoped I would.
They are that good.
A quick tip for those of you who decide to try your hand at making these: Store the bars in the refrigerator until about 15 minutes before you’re ready to serve them. The longer you leave them out of the fridge, the softer the caramel texture will be. I don’t recommend eating them straight out of the fridge unless you like hard, sticky caramel. A quick 10 second trip to the microwave can also do the trick if you simply can’t bring yourself to wait.
Want to try making Salted Caramel Shortbread Bars at home? Here’s what you need:
For the shortbread crust:
♦ 2 sticks salted butter, softened
♦ 2 cups all-purpose flour
♦ 1/2 cup confectioner’s sugar
For the salted caramel layer:
♦ 2 sticks butter
♦ 1/4 cup granulated sugar
♦ 1 1/4 cup brown sugar, packed
♦ 3/4 cup light corn syrup
♦ 1 teaspoon sea salt
♦ 1/4 cup half and half
♦ 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
How to make them:
For the shortbread crust:
Preheat your oven to 350ºF. As it heats, mix together the butter, flour and confectioner’s sugar until it reaches a sand-like texture. Press the mixture into the bottom of a 9x13-inch baking pan. Bake for 10-15 minutes, or until lightly golden brown. Remove from oven and allow to cool completely before filling.
For the salted caramel layer:
Set aside the shortbread crust to cool. Begin preparing the caramel by mixing butter, granulated sugar, packed brown sugar, corn syrup, sea salt and half and half in a heavy-bottomed saucepan. Cook the mixture over a low to medium heat until the caramel has reached a warm golden brown color and has reached 250ºF on a candy thermometer. Do not stir the caramel at any point during the cooking process.
Remove the caramel from the heat once it has reached 250ºF and add in the vanilla extract. Beat until creamy with a wooden spoon. Do not use a plastic spoon, as it is likely to melt.
Slowly pour the caramel on top of the shortbread crust and allow to cool for about 10 minutes. Cover with plastic and place into the refrigerator overnight to allow caramel to firm up completely. Store in the fridge until ready to serve.