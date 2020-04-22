The next few weeks will include unprecedented challenges for countless families across the United States. If you’re anything like me, the uncertainty of being confined to your home for an indefinite amount of time might be a bit overwhelming — and the temptation to stress-eat might be a little too real.
So, today, I’ve decided to offer up a light, nutritious recipe full of fresh ingredients and a delicious homemade vinaigrette to offset all the heavy pasta and take out we’ve been munching on during quarantine.
Full of juicy tomatoes, thin slices of purple onion, crisp cucumbers and crunchy spring greens, this salad packs a punch without requiring you to do a whole lot of work. It’s all about letting the ingredients shine! And boy, do they shine. Toss in a few crumbles of Feta cheese, a baked chicken breast and a drizzle of sundried tomato vinaigrette, and you’ve got something really special on your hands.
Now, this salad would also be delicious with baked salmon or tuna if you prefer or have more fish on hand than chicken. Shrimp is another excellent protein option! Use what you have on hand, rather than going out for a grocery run. I promise you’ll still love the results, and experimentation is what learning to cook new recipes is all about.
Here’s what you need to make your own Salad with Sundried Tomato Vinaigrette:
For salad:
♦ 4 cups salad greens (spring mix preferred)
♦ 2 medium tomatoes, chopped
♦ 3 medium cucumbers, peeled and chopped
♦ 1/2 purple onion, sliced into thin slivers
♦ 8 ounces Feta cheese
For vinaigrette:
♦ 1/2 cup sundried tomatoes, packed in oil
♦ 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
♦ 1/2 cup oil from sundried tomatoes
♦ 2 cloves garlic, smashed
Here’s how you make it:
Wash your greens and prepare your vegetables by peeling, chopping or slicing as noted above. Use a salad spinner or tosser if at all possible to wash your greens. It seperates the water from the leaves as it spins, which helps the dressing stick to them better later on. Arrange your vegetables and Feta cheese onto a medium serving platter or in a medium bowl.
Place half a cup of sundried tomatoes and two smashed cloves of garlic in the blender and pulse until in small pieces. Reduce the speed of the blender and slowly pour in balsamic vinegar. Then, slowly drizzle the oil into the blended mixture. Pulse until well-combined. Pour into a container or bowl for serving. Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for later use, up to one week.