Pumpkin spice may have been the unofficial flavor of fall for the last few years, but autumn and apples have always gone hand in hand. There is just something about the arrival of fall colors, sweater weather and bonfire season that makes us all a little more inclined to bake something warm and apple-scented.
My favorite way to welcome the chillier weather is with my Granny’s maple glazed apple pull-apart bread.
It is one of those dishes you crave year-round but know is best served alongside a warm tea or coffee on a crisp fall morning.
This bread is warm and rich, jam-packed with Honeycrisp apples, stuffed with delicious cinnamon swirls and topped with a scrumptious bourbon and maple glaze. It is the perfect dish for entertaining a small crowd but works just as well (or, in my opinion, even better) as an easy weekend bake. Slices warm up incredibly well in the microwave or under the broiler, so a Friday evening bake will be just as perfect the next morning.
That’s how my grandmother used to make it. She would spend Friday evening slicing apples, rising dough and shaping it to fit into parchment-lined bread pans before baking it. Then, come Saturday morning, we’d take our freshly-cut slices and cups of coffee out onto the porch and watch the deer creep into the cornfields around her house while we ate.
Those mornings were all incredibly peaceful, and I will certainly never forget them. If you’re looking to start your own morning tradition, feel free to steal this recipe to shape it around — after all, who doesn’t love food?
Want to make your own Perfect Fall Pull-Apart Bread? Here’s what you need:
For the dough:
♦ 3/4 cup warm milk
♦ 3 teaspoons instant yeast
♦ 1 tablespoon granulated sugar
♦ 1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt
♦ 3 eggs
♦ 3/4 cup unsalted butter, melted
♦ 3 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
For the filling:
6 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened♦
♦ 1/2 cup light brown sugar, packed
♦ 1 tablespoon ground cinnamon
♦ 2 Honeycrisp apples, diced
For the glaze:
♦ 1/4 cup maple syrup
♦ 2 cups powdered sugar
♦ 1 tablespoon bourbon
♦ 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Here’s how to make it:
- Begin making the dough by combining warm, yeast and sugar in a large mixing bowl. Mix on a low speed until all ingredients are incorporated.
- Mix the salt, eggs and melted butter in with the yeast mixture until combined, then gradually add in the flour until the dough comes together and begins pulling away from the sides of the mixing bowl.
- Remove the dough from the bowl and place on a lightly floured surface. Kneed into a smooth ball, then grease a large bowl and add in the dough. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and allow to sit for 45 minutes to one hour, or until the dough has doubled in size.
- While the dough rises, start working on the filling. Add the brown sugar and cinnamon to a bowl and mix well. Dice the apples until all the pieces are roughly the same size. Then, lightly dust a work surface with flour.
- Once the dough is doubled, use your hands to punch it down again and then roll the dough out into a rectangular shape. Spread half the butter evenly over the dough, then sprinkle with half of the cinnamon sugar mixture. Arrange the diced apples over the cinnamon sugar before sprinkling the rest of the cinnamon sugar over top, along with the remaining butter.
- Beginning with the edge closest to you, pull the dough up and over the filling. Carefully roll into a log. Pinch the edges to seal.
- Place the log on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper with the seam side down. Use a pair of sharp kitchen shears to cut diagonal slices almost to the bottom of the log. Some of the filling should be exposed. Then, use your hands to gently push the dough together until it is almost the size of your bread pan.
- Use the parchment paper to lift the dough and place it gently into the bread pan. Cover and allow to rise in a warm place for 45 minutes to one hour. While the rise takes place, preheat your oven to 350°F.
- Once the rise and preheat are finished, place the bread ban on a rimmed baking sheet and bake for 45-50 minutes or until lightly browned on top.
- Make the glaze by whisking together maple syrup, powdered sugar, vanilla extract and bourbon in a medium mixing bowl. Drizzle the bread with the glaze. Best served warm with a hot drink.