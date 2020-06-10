It’s squash season, y’all, and I couldn’t be happier to share with you one of my very favorite ways to prepare zucchini — my preferred summer vegetable — for my family.
Flavorful, light and crispy, zucchini chips are easy to prepare and delicious enough to stand on their own as a low carb alternative to regular potato chips, serve as a side for a full meal or even act as an appetizer before dinner. They have just the right amount of kick to satisfy picky eaters and are baked instead of deep fried for maximum healthiness.
The key to making these zucchini chips a new favorite for your family is achieving a thin slice. I highly recommend using a mandoline if you have one on hand. If not, just remember that you want to get the slices of zucchini as thin and even as possible. The thinner, the better, though I usually shoot for 1/4-inch thickness.
Another tip? Use larger “straight-from-grandma’s-garden” sized zucchini instead of baby zucchini. Not only will it make fiddling with a mandoline significantly easier, but the larger squash are a little more dry, meaning they will release less moisture in the oven and are far more likely to achieve the munchy-crunchy texture we’re looking for.
Just as important is remembering to check on your slices once they are in the oven. Don’t walk away from these and forget about them while they cook. Check up how they’re doing every now and again to make sure they’re not browning too much or burning. I’ve provided the temperatures and times I use when I make these chips at home, but every oven is different. If you notice that they are starting to brown faster than you’d like but are still “squishy,” cover them with a tented piece of aluminum foil and continue to bake.
Want to learn to make your own Parmesan Pepper Zucchini Chips? Here’s what you need:
♦ 3 fresh zucchini, sliced into ¼-inch rounds
♦ 2 tablespoons olive oil
♦ 3 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese
♦ 1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley
♦ Freshly cracked black pepper to taste
♦ Pinch of Kosher salt
♦ Nonstick cooking spray
Here’s how you make them:
- Preheat your oven to 425º F. Slice the zucchini to about a ¼-inch thickness. Using a mandoline will make this process easier. Once sliced, lay the zucchini on paper towels in a single layer. Cover with another layer of paper towels and set a baking sheet on top of the zucchini slices. Press down on the baking sheet to help squeeze out excess moisture.
- Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. Spray the paper with nonstick spray, then arrange the pressed zucchini slices on top in an even layer, taking care not to stack them on top of one another. Lightly brush the top of each zucchini slice with olive oil. Mix together Parmesan, parsley, black pepper and salt. Then sprinkle over the tops of the slices.
- Bake until the cheese has melted and the slices have become crisp and golden, about 30 minutes. If some of the zucchini slices are still flimsy or damp at the 30 minute mark, remove the crisp slices to a paper towel and place the flimsy slices back in the oven for a few more minutes. Allow the zucchini chips to cool on paper towels to absorb any extra oil. Store in an airtight container or serve fresh.