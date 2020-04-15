Pantry pasta is one of my favorite dishes to make because it’s perfect for those days when all you have available to you are some noodles, butter, some vegetables and olive oil. It is about taking what the “leftover” items in your pantry and turning them into a meal that tastes purposeful, rather than like a clearout of the bits and bobs you haven’t used yet.
I made a pantry pasta this week that was to die for. We are working our way through what’s left of our pre-pandemic groceries and preparing for that dreaded trip to the grocery store, so I had to get a little creative. It was one of those times when ‘getting creative’ turned out to be a really good thing.
I made a buttery lemon and caper sauce with sliced onions and mushrooms that paired perfectly with the fluffy pappardelle nests I had leftover from the last time I made my ‘fancy’ pasta. Pappardelle is a bit of a treat — if you’ve got spaghetti noodles, they’ll be just as good in your version.
For me, fresh garlic is key to this dish.
It’s an ingredient I always have on hand, and it makes all the difference when you are working with limited ingredients that need to be the stars of the show. Be careful not to let it burn when you’re simmering it in the oil. Burnt garlic is one of the worst flavors in the world and, believe me, the taste of it invades everything it comes in contact with.
Another tip: Any kind of onion is good in this. Personally, I think a yellow onion would be delicious, but I used red onion in my version and it was just as good. The thing to remember about pantry pasta is it should reflect your pantry. Don’t be afraid to substitute or add in ingredients based on what you have at home.
Want to make your own Pantry Pasta? Here’s mine for some inspiration:
♦ Half of 1 medium red onion, thinly sliced
♦ 6 cloves of garlic, roughly chopped
♦ 4 tablespoons butter, cut into pieces
♦ Juice from 1 lemon
♦ 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
♦ 3 tablespoons olive oil
♦ 2 Pappardelle pasta nests (or 8 ounces of other pasta)
♦ 4 ounces button mushrooms, sliced
♦ 2 tablespoons capers
♦ Salt and pepper to taste
Here’s how to make it:
- Start by smashing and peeling six cloves of garlic. Give them a rough chop and throw them in a skillet with three tablespoons of olive oil. Place the garlic over a medium heat while you prepare the other ingredients. Keep an eye on the garlic to ensure it does not burn. You’ll want to remove the garlic from the heat as soon as it takes on any golden color.
- While your garlic and oil are heating up, slice a medium red onion in half through the root. Then, slice half into thin strips. Save the other half for use in other recipes. Slice the mushrooms. Add both the red onion and the mushrooms into the skillet with the garlic and oil. Continue to cook over a medium heat.
- Add one tablespoon of butter into the skillet. Allow to melt and stir to coat the vegetables. Add the juice from the lemon and the capers to the skillet once the onions are soft and translucent.
- Prepare your chosen pasta. Cook until al dente or until it is still slightly firm. Transfer the pasta into the skillet with the vegetables along with one cup of pasta water. Allow the noodles to finish cooling until proper doneness in the skillet. Add in the remaining butter and stir.
- Top with crushed red pepper flakes and salt and pepper to taste.