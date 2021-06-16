Chicken thighs are one of my favorite dinners to make during the week because they’re inexpensive, super low maintenance and taste so good with very little work required. The recipe I’m sharing with you today is one my family requests regularly.
A simple honey mustard sauce, garlic and fresh thyme blend together to give the thighs a boost of ultra-savory flavor, while the sear-then-bake method for cooking the chicken ensures it has a perfectly crispy skin.
Good for up to three days after they’ve cooked, these Oven Baked Chicken Thighs are great options if you, like me, sometimes do a bit of mid-week meal prep. They are also dearly loved by the children in my family and are often requested for dinner on family board game nights.
As always, feel free to make this recipe your own. If you have boneless-skinless chicken thighs on hand instead of bone-in thighs, that’s fine. Scale back the cook time by about 13 minutes and use them instead! Don’t want to do the sear-then-bake method? That’s fine, too! You can bake the thighs directly in the sauce without searing, just expect a juicier, less crispy (still delicious) end result.
Want to make your own Oven Baked Chicken Thighs? Here’s what you need:
♦ 6 bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs
♦ 5 sprigs of fresh thyme
♦ 1 garlic clove, minced
♦ 1/2 cup chicken stock, low-sodium or unsalted
♦ 1/2 cup mustard, stone ground preferred
♦ 1/3 cup honey
♦ 1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
♦ Salt and pepper to taste
Here’s how you make them:
Begin by preheating your oven to 375˚F. In a mixing bowl, whisk together the mustard, honey, chicken stock and minced garlic. Set aside.
Heat a large skillet over medium. Once it is hot, add in the extra virgin olive oil and allow it to heat until shimmery.
Season the chicken thighs generously with salt and pepper, then pop them into the skillet skin-side toward the pan for about three minutes, or until browned. If they seem to be cooking too quickly, lower the heat. Flip each thigh over and continue to cook for another two minutes. Remove from the heat.
After all the thighs have been seared and removed from the heat, drain all but a tablespoon of fat from the skillet. Add the thighs back and pour the mustard, honey, chicken stock and minced garlic mixture over the tops of them. Add thyme sprigs.
Place the skillet in the oven and bake for approximately 40 minutes or until the chicken reaches an internal temperature of 175˚F.
Remove the skillet from the oven and spoon the sauce over the chicken thighs. Season lightly with salt and pepper. Serve.