Oatmeal Lace Cookies have always been some of my favorites to eat, despite being the opposite of ooey-gooey and chewy. Now, I know you’re thinking that doesn’t sound very good at all, as those things are what everyone looks for in a perfect cookie, but trust me — these buttery and crackly little babies turn the idea of what a cookie should be on its head in the best way possible.
This recipe comes from one my Mema, my maternal grandmother, used to make whenever my cousin T.J. and I visited her house as kids. She wasn’t one for baking very often — preferring to instead spoil us with our favorite flavors of Ben & Jerry’s ice cream — but these cookies were the exception to that rule. And though I’ve been blessed to know and love many wonderful cooks in my life who spent far more time in the kitchen than my Mema (she admits this, so I won’t get in too much trouble for saying it), these cookies put her firmly in that “wonderful” category.
Lace cookies get their name from the way they bubble during the baking process, forming little aerated holes in the cookies that crunch and crumble when you take a bite. They look almost see-through if you hold them up to the light, and the caramelization that happens in the oven only makes them more delicious.
The biggest benefit? This recipe can be prepared in 10 minutes flat with minimal clean up and is made with seven items most people are sure to have in their pantries, making it the perfect solution for busy parents wanting to provide their kids with a special snack during quarantine.
Want to try to make your own oatmeal lace cookies? Here’s what you need:
♦ 2 sticks (1 cup) butter
♦ 2 ¼ cups light brown sugar, packed
♦ 2 ¼ cups rolled oats
♦ 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour (Tip: Substitute almond flour in for all-purpose for a gluten free version)
♦ 1 teaspoon salt
♦ 1 large egg, beaten
♦ 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Here’s how you make them:
- Preheat your oven to 375º F. While it heats up, line baking sheets with parchment paper or silicone baking mats. This recipe makes nearly six dozen cookies, so be prepared in advance. Set the lined baking sheets aside.
- Heat butter and brown sugar together in a saucepan over medium heat, stirring frequently with a wooden spoon, until the butter has melted and the mixture is smooth. Then, stir in oats, flour, salt, a beaten egg and vanilla. Combine.
- Use a teaspoon to drop the cookie batter on the sheets, leaving at least 2 inches between each cookie to allow them room to spread without getting stuck together. This is extremely important as these cookies are guaranteed to spread in the oven.
- Bake for 5-7 minutes, watching closely to prevent them from burning or over-baking. The cookies should be golden brown when you remove them from the oven, without any dark spots.
- Allow to cool on the cookie sheet for a minute, then remove onto racks to cool completely. Store in an airtight container.