Family vacations when I was growing up weren’t reserved for just my immediate family.
For us, it always meant the whole brood of cousins, aunts, uncles and grandparents getting together for one week at a Carolina beach of our choice. These vacations were more like family reunions, and we would save money for them year round to ensure we would have a place big enough for 17 people to stay together without being totally cramped and ill by the end of the week.
Typically, we would rent a house on the Intracoastal Waterway at Holden Beach called Pirate’s Cove. It had everything we needed: plenty of space for all of us to relax, an outside shower area to wash off sand, a hammock (my favorite place to rest after a beach day) and a floating dock out back. This dock was particularly important.
The men in the family would’ve rioted without the opportunity to fish and trap crabs — and we ladies would’ve been equally irritated without the opportunity to put together a low-country boil. Not just because it’s so good that a summer without it would be a summer wasted, but also because it’s damn good fun to make.
Turn on some good tunes, grab a partner to dance a Carolina shag with while you wait, break out the beach beer (shout out to my Aunt Gina, who loves a good Corona and lime) and get your kids to prepare the table by laying out old issues of The Calhoun Times. This recipe can get messy without it.
Originally known as Frogmore Stew, this one-pot delicacy was first created on St. Helena’s Island in South Carolina by a National Guardsman named Richard Gay. He needed to feed 100 soldiers, or so the story goes, and he adapted a family recipe to make it stretch. The stew was called Frogmore after Gay’s hometown but was later changed to low-country boil when people across the region started claiming it as their own.
Low-country boils differ depending on who is making them and what part of the country you’re in, but there are a few ingredients that simply can’t be left out. Shrimp, spicy sausage, corn and potatoes are what make this dish what it is. Crabs, onion, garlic, butter and beer are frequent additions and make all the difference in this recipe.
We always made enough to feed 20, but I’ve halved the recipe here to feed 10 to 12, depending on how much your family likes to eat. Feel free to double it if you’ve got a crowd.
Want to make your own low-country boil? Here’s what you need:
♦ 5 25-ounce Budweiser beer cans
♦ 1 box Zatarain’s Crab Boil
♦ 1 box Louisiana Crab Boil
♦ 2 tablespoons Old Bay
♦ 3 bay leaves
♦ 3 garlic bulbs, cut in half horizontally
♦ 2 pounds petite Yukon Gold potatoes
♦ 2 pounds kielbasa sausage, cut into 1½-inch pieces
♦ 3 lemons, cut in quarters
♦ 3 limes, cut in quarters
♦ 6 ears of fresh corn, broken into quarters
♦ 2 pounds medium shrimp
♦ 12 cooked blue crabs
♦ 1/2 cup butter
♦ 1 bottle hot sauce for serving
Here’s how you make it:
Fill a large stockpot with 6 quarts of water and 4 1/2 cans of Budweiser beer. Bring to a simmer, then add the Zatarain’s crab boil bag and the Louisiana crab boil bag to the pot. Add 1 tablespoon of Old Bay seasoning.
Continue to simmer. Add the bay leaves, garlic, potatoes, sausage and half of the lemons and limes to the pot. Squeeze the citrus juice into the pot, then add the “shell” with the peel and pith to the pot as well. It will improve the flavor and can be removed later.
Simmer for another 15 minutes, until the potatoes are almost soft. Then add the quartered corn to the pot and cook for an additional 10 minutes. This is a good time to get the kids to lay out the newspaper and set the table with paper towels and small bowls for dipping.
Add the shrimp to the pot and cook until they are pink. Add the cooked crabs and allow to sit in the liquid for 10 to 15 minutes. Strain the liquid out of the pot, saving 1/2 cup aside for later use. Place everything on a platter to cool or simply spread it out on the newspaper. No one’s judgin’.
Melt the butter and add to it 1 tablespoon of Old Bay seasoning, a few dashes of hot sauce (to taste) and the juice from the leftover lemons and limes. Combine with the reserved liquid from the pot. Whisk together and serve as a dipping sauce.