This keto-friendly Tuscan Shrimp Skillet recipe is out of this world delicious.
Heavy cream, lemon zest, chili flakes, garlic, sun-dried tomatoes and a handful of other spices infuse together in this dish to create a restaurant-quality sauce the whole family will want to eat again and again.
Before we get into the recipe, let’s first talk about substitutions. This recipe is made to be high in fat and low carb so that it qualifies for the keto diet, however, a lower calorie version is just as easy to make.
Using olive oil instead of butter will lower the calorie count here, as will using half a cup of heavy cream and half a cup of Geek yogurt instead of a full cup of heavy cream. To remove the heavy cream entirely, use half a cup of Greek yogurt and half a cup of fat-free cream cheese.
As for things you shouldn’t remove or substitute if you expect this dish to taste the way it was intended to taste, don’t remove the sun-dried tomatoes, garlic or lemon zest. These flavors are key to hit the Tuscan-inspired mark.
Want to make your own Keto-Friendly Tuscan Shrimp Skillet? Here’s what you need:
♦ 1 1/2 pounds shrimp, peeled and deveined
♦ 2 tablespoons butter or olive oil
♦ 4 garlic cloves, minced
♦ 1 cup heavy cream
♦ 1 teaspoon gluten-free flour
♦ 1/2 tablespoon lemon zest
♦ 1 tablespoon Italian seasoning
♦ 1 teaspoon chili flakes
♦ 1 teaspoon cayenne pepper
♦ 1/4 cup sun-dried tomatoes, chopped
♦ Fresh basil to taste
♦ Salt and pepper to taste
Here’s how you make it:
- Melt butter or heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the minced garlic and cook until fragrant, about 30 seconds. In a bowl, whisk together the flour and heavy cream until well combined.
- Pour the flour and heavy cream mixture into the skillet. Stir in lemon zest, Italian seasoning, chili flakes, cayenne pepper and the sun-dried tomatoes. Lower the heat and simmer until the sauce starts to thicken.
- Add the shrimp into the sauce and cook until done, about 4-5 minutes. You will know shrimp are cooked when they turn from translucent to opaque and pink. Take the skillet off the heat and stir in the fresh basil. I recommend using four sprigs, chopped up to your preferred size. Season with salt and pepper, and enjoy!