Do you love Hibachi-style cooking but hate the price tag that comes with going out to a Hibachi restaurant? Me too. That’s why I created this Instant Pot Hibachi Chicken recipe that can be totally prepped and ready to eat in under 30 minutes for less than half the cost of taking the whole family out for dinner.
The flavors for this dish are pretty spot on. Low-sodium soy sauce lends the perfect amount of salt to the sauce, the zucchinis end up perfectly tender and toasted sesame seeds lend an authentic feel and delicious crunch.
As with all of my recipes, you can play around with this one to fit it to your needs! Add more vegetables if you like — a little bell pepper wouldn’t be totally amiss here — or toss all the vegetables in during the first step to save yourself a little time. That’s totally fine and will still turn out well, but keep in mind that vegetables cooked in the Instant Pot will likely be more tender than they usually are. If texture is a concern for you, I would suggest following the recipe as written.
Asked to share his review of this dish, my husband called it “perfect for movie nights.” My younger brother said it made him want to get an Instant Pot.
Want to make the people in your life want an Instant Pot too? Here’s what you’ll need:
♦ 1 1/2 pounds chicken breast, cut into bite-size pieces
♦ 2 zucchini, sliced into rounds and halved
♦ 1 medium onion, sliced
♦ 5 mushrooms, sliced
♦ 1/4 cup low-sodium soy sauce
♦ 1/4 cup water
♦ 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
♦ 1 tablespoon fresh ginger, grated
♦ 2 cloves garlic, minced
♦ 1 tablespoon granulated sugar
♦ 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
♦ Green onion, chopped, for garnish
♦ Sesame seeds, toasted, for garnish
Here’s how you make Instant Pot Hibachi Chicken at home:
- Add the low-sodium soy sauce, vinegar, ginger, garlic, water, sugar and black pepper into the instant pot. Add in the chicken, onion and mushrooms at this time. Reserve the zucchini to add later. Secure the lid and set the vent to ‘Sealing,’ then select the ‘Pressure Cook/Manual’ setting and set the cooking time for 3 minutes at high pressure. Allow the Instant Pot to come to pressure and cook.
- When the cooking time ends, quickly release the vent to allow the steam to escape. Then select the ‘Saute’ setting and allow the sauce to come to a gentle simmer. Add the cornstarch and whisk until the sauce thickens, which should happen quickly.
- After the sauce has thickened, add the sliced zucchini into the Instant Pot. Cover all of the contents with the lid and allow the slices to steam cook for a few minutes. This ensures that the zucchini retains its texture.
- Serve over rice and garnish with toasted sesame seeds and freshly chopped green onion!