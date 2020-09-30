I fell in love with bagels right after college when I went on a trip to visit my friend Cameron in New York City. Before that visit I thought all bagels were made equally — that is to say, I thought all bagels tasted like the ones Kroger sells in foot-long bags with twist ties. They were okay, but they would never beat out the biscuit on my list of favorite breakfast breads.
Cameron informed me that I’d never had a real bagel and couldn’t leave the city without trying one.
So we braved the streets of New York and traveled up to 3rd Avenue where, between 50th and 51st street, Ess-a-bagel sells its literally world famous treats. The lines were ridiculously long. We’re talking “around the block and up the street” long. He assured me it would be worth the wait.
And, to my surprise 40 minutes later, it was.
As a lifelong Everything Bagel gal, my expectations were totally blown. The bagels were still warm from baking, large and crispy-crunchy on the outside with pillowy soft insides and served with the most delicious schmear of house-made olive cream cheese I’ve ever tasted. The toppings, which for most Everything Bagels include sesame seeds, poppy seeds, dried onion flakes, garlic powder and sea salt, were even yummier than usual after a turn in the oven.
Today’s recipe is inspired by that life changing (or at least opinion-changing) Ess-a-bagel trip. It comes together within two hours and produces eight delicious New York-style bagels. It also relies on lovely pantry ingredients like Mrs. Dash’s Everything But The Salt seasoning to make baking your own at home a less expensive endeavor.
All you need to get started are five simple dough ingredients and the toppings of your choice. If you’re an Everything Bagel gal like me, this recipe will have you covered. If you prefer different toppings, that’s OK too. Pop them on when the recipe calls for the seasonings and you’ll be good to go. Some of my favorite specialty toppings include cinnamon sugar, caraway seeds and fresh minced shallot.
Want to make your own bagels at home? Here’s what you need:
♦ 2 tablespoons active dry yeast
♦ 1 ½ tablespoons granulated sugar
♦ 1 ¼ cups warm water (plus more as needed, up to ¼ cup)
♦ 3 ½ cups bread flour
♦ 1 ½ teaspoons salt
♦ 1 tablespoon olive oil
♦ 1 egg yolk
♦ Mrs. Dash’s Everything But The Salt seasoning
How to make them:
- Pour the sugar and yeast into half a cup of warm water (110°F – 115°F — any temperature higher than this could kill the yeast). Do not stir. Allow to sit undisturbed for five minutes, then stir the mixture until all the yeast dissolves in the water.
- Mix the flour and salt in the bowl of a stand mixer. Make a well in the middle. Pour the yeast and sugar mixture into the well, then pour in 3/4 cup of the remaining warm water. Mix until a dough starts to form. Stir in the rest of the water as needed. You want a moist and firm dough after it has been mixed.
- Turn your stand mixer on to a low-medium speed and allow it to run for about five minutes, until the dough is smooth and elastic. If kneading by hand, this process will take about 10 minutes and should be done on a floured work surface.
- Lightly brush a large bowl with oil and turn the dough to coat. Make sure all sides have been coated, then cover the bowl with a damp dish towel and allow the dough to rise in a warm place for one hour or until it has doubled in size. After it has risen, punch the dough back down and allow it to rest for another 10 minutes.
- Divide the dough into eight pieces. You do not have to be precise about this, but you do want to make sure that the pieces are roughly even so that all the bagels will finish cooking at the same time. I usually use a scale to be extra precise about this. If you opt to use a scale, I find that 116 grams of dough per piece is about right.
- Shape each piece of dough into a dough ball. Press each dough ball against your work surface and roll it back and forth in circular motions until the dough pulls in on itself and a perfect dough ball forms. Repeat with each piece of dough.
- Line a baking sheet with parchment paper, then coat your hands with flour. Gently press your thumb into the center of each dough ball to form a ring. Use both thumbs to stretch the ring to about a third of the diameter of the bagel and place onto the baking sheet. Repeat with each ball of dough.
- Cover the dough once more with a damp kitchen towel and allow it to rest for 10 more minutes. Preheat your oven to 425°F.
- While your oven heats, bring a large pot of water to boil. Reduce the heat. Taking care not to overcrowd the pot, use a slotted spoon to lower the bagels into the water. Allow the bagels to boil for two minutes, then flip them over to boil for another two minutes on the opposite side. Remove from the water and transfer back to the lined baking sheet.
- Lightly beat the egg yolk and brush over the tops of the bagels before sprinkling on a generous helping of the Mrs. Dash Everything But The Salt seasoning. Bake for 20-25 minutes or until golden brown. Serve!