I’ve never liked cranberry sauce. Ocean Spray just never impressed me. It has always seemed like something that exists because Jell-O was once such a popular dessert and they found a way to make eating it feel healthy around the holidays, but my family loves the stuff.
Still, I thought I might get away with leaving it off the menu this year. My husband and I celebrated at home, rather than risk gathering everyone together during a time when COVID numbers are still steadily growing, and it seemed like the perfect opportunity to have the cranberry-less holiday I’ve been dreaming of for so long. Only, as it turns out, he loves the stuff just as much as my other family members do.
Leaving it out wasn’t an option, so I decided to try my hand at making it from scratch.
My version won’t have the wiggle of the canned variety, but it is so tasty. The addition of cinnamon and star anise warm up an otherwise overly-acidic dish and the addition of fresh orange juice softens the bitterness of the berries themselves.
I encourage you to give it a try — it could be just the thing you need to trick your picky eaters into giving cranberry sauce a second chance when Christmas rolls around.
Want to make my Homemade Cranberry Sauce at home? Here’s what you need:
♦ 1 bag (12 ounces) fresh cranberries
♦ 1 cup water
♦ 6 tablespoons sugar
♦ 1 orange, juiced and zested finely
♦ 1 cinnamon stick
♦ 2 star anise pods
♦ Pinch of salt
Here’s how to make it:
- In a medium, non-stick saucepan, combine all of the ingredients. Bring them to a boil, lower to a simmer and allow to cook, uncovered, for 15 minutes. I recommend stirring and tasting as it cooks, so that you can add water, sugar and salt as needed.
- The sauce will be thinner while warm and will set up considerably as it cools. Add water or fresh orange juice, as desired, to thin it out. Serve warm, at room temperature or cold. Remove the cinnamon stick and star anise pods from the sauce before serving.