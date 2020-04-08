Homemade chicken stock is one of those recipes that every home cook should have in their repertoire. A good homemade stock enhances everything cooked with it and takes your soup and stew game to the next level. Easy to make and full of nutrients, my Granny’s recipe is so flavorful that you’ll wonder why you haven’t been making it all along.
These days, people make stocks in slow cookers and Instant Pots but when I was a kid this chicken stock would simmer all day long in a giant stock pot on the stove, and I still think that’s the best way to go about making it. Cooking it in a stock pot allows you to add in all the fragrant vegetables and herbs that take this stock from standard to delicious. If you opt for the Instant Pot, you’ll want to leave those out.
To get started, you’ll need to select your chicken. I prefer using a four to five pound whole chicken to make my stock because I can use the meat in different recipes throughout the rest of the week once it has been cooked. If you’re trying to avoid visits to the grocery store and have another type of bone-in, skin-on chicken in your kitchen, that will work too. Use four to five pounds of whatever meat you have on hand or leftovers from a whole rotisserie chicken in place of the whole bird.
Once you’ve chosen your meat, it’s pretty simple. Gather your herbs and vegetables — personally, I like to use carrots, onion (include their skins — they’ll give your broth a beautiful color and are strained out later), celery garlic and thyme — and dunk them in a deep stock pot with the chicken. Then cover the chicken with fresh, cold water. Make sure to use enough to submerge the entire chicken. Cook over medium-high heat for several hours.
And, that’s it. It’s that simple.
Once the stock has been cooked, I store it in quart jars in the refrigerator for use in recipes during the week. It can also be stored in freezer-safe containers in the freezer for long term storage, up to a year.
Want to make your own Homemade Chicken Stock? Here’s what you need:
♦ 1 whole chicken (4 to 5 pounds)
♦ 1 medium yellow onion, quartered (include skins)
♦ 1 head garlic, cut crosswise
♦ 2 celery ribs, cut into large pieces
♦ 1 teaspoon salt
♦ 1 teaspoon black pepper
♦ 1 bunch fresh thyme
♦ Fresh water as needed to cover chicken
Here’s how you make it:
- Place chicken in a large stock pot. Add in the onion, garlic, celery carrots, salt, pepper and thyme and cover with water. You do not need to peel the onion or garlic. Leaving the skins on will add color to the stock and they will be strained out later. Cook on low simmer for 4 hours.
- Add more water if needed to keep chicken covered during the cooking process. After 4 hours, remove the chicken from the stock and refrigerate it for use in future recipes. strain the vegetables from the stock and discard. Store as desired or use right away as a base for soups and stews.