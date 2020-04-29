I’m gonna be real honest with y’all. There are few things that I enjoy more than a homemade pop-tart on those mornings when I need a little bit of sugar to get me going.
My affection for breakfast tarts started as a little kid when my mom would stock our pantry with the classic strawberry-flavored “comes in a box” variety. It blossomed into a full blown love affair in 2014 when I took an internship in Washington, D.C.
There is a small restaurant near Captiol Hill called Ted’s Bulletin that became a favorite hangout spot for me and the other interns. Part of that was down to the incredibly shareable “Big as Ya Head” cinnamon roll and peanut butter, chocolate and banana milkshakes, but mostly, we went for the pop-tarts. Delicious, flaky and buttery, Ted’s sold (and still sells — I highly recommend a visit if you’re in the D.C. area any time soon) pop-tarts in just about every flavor imaginable: strawberry, brown sugar and cinnamon, blueberry cheese cake, maple bacon, key lime ... the list continues.
The recipe I am going to share with you today was inspired by those tarts and can be prepared in under 30 minutes, stored in the freezer and saved for later use or thrown on a plate for a satisfying morning meal.
Want to make your own homemade pop-tart? Here’s what you need:
♦ 2 cups self-rising flour
♦ 1/4 cup sugar
♦ 8 tablespoons butter, chilled and sliced
♦ 1 teaspoon salt
♦ Chilled water, added a tablespoon at a time
♦ 1/4 cup brown sugar
♦ 3 tablespoons cinnamon
♦ 3 tablespoons melted butter
♦ Raw sugar for sprinkling on top
Here’s how you make them:
Sift your flour, sugar and salt into a large bowl together and place in the refrigerator to chill while your oven preheats to 350 degrees. This will help keep your butter from melting too quickly when you start cutting it into the dough, which, in turn, will create a flaky crust for your tart. Once your oven is ready to go, pull your sifted ingredients out of the fridge.
Pinch the butter slices into the flour, sugar and salt mixture with your hands. Once the combined ingredients reach a mealy texture, start adding chilled water one tablespoon at a time until the dough holds together. It’s up to you to judge how much water you need, but here’s a tip: The dough should not be “wet” at any point. It should retain that its crumbly consistency, similar to that of “Moon Sand.” (If you know, you know.)
Turn the dough out onto a lightly floured surface and gently shape it into a ball. Work quickly so that your hands do not get too warm and start melting the butter. Flatten the ball out into a disc.
Cut the dough disc into six equal pieces. Roll each piece to approximately 1/4 inch thick and trim to form a rectangle.
Combine brown sugar and cinnamon, then sprinkle about two tablespoons onto one side of each rectangle of dough. Fold the opposite edge over the dough until both sides are touching, forming an enclosed tart. Close the open edges of the tart by pressing the dough together firmly with a fork.
Using the same fork, prick holes in the top of the tart to allow heat to escape during the baking process. This will help prevent any leakage.
Brush the top of each tart with melted butter and sprinkle with raw sugar. Bake for approximately 15 minutes, until golden brown.