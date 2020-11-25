It never really feels like the holidays until my mom whips out her old punch bowl and fills it with the world’s best holiday cocktail — Homemade Bourbon Eggnog.
Mom’s eggnog has been a staple of every Christmas or Thanksgiving gathering since I was a kid. Back then there were always two bowls on the table. One for the kids that was creamy and classic, and another for the adults with flavors that had been kicked up a notch with warm, spicy Kentucky bourbon.
If you’re not a bourbon drinker (or a ‘nog drinker, for that matter), just trust me on this one and give it a go. The cream takes the edge off and eliminates most of the burning sensation of alcohol, leaving you with a new and totally delicious flavor to work with.
This cocktail recipe is a traditional eggnog recipe, which means raw eggs are used. I highly recommend using pasteurized eggs for this. If that doesn’t jive with you or the idea of including raw eggs trips you up, you can always swap out the yolks, sugar, milk and heavy cream for your favorite store-bought eggnog.
Want to make your own Homemade Bourbon Eggnog? Here’s what you need:
♦ 12 eggs, separated
♦ 2 cups granulated sugar
♦ 4 cups cold milk
♦ 2 cups heavy cream
♦ 2 cups bourbon
♦ Ground nutmeg for garnish
Here’s how to make it:
Separate 12 eggs. Refrigerate the egg whites until needed.
In a large bowl, whisk together the egg yolks and sugar. Mix on medium speed until the mixture is smooth, creamy and pale yellow in color. Then, add in the cold milk, heavy cream and liquor. Continue mixing until evenly combined. Cover and chill for one hour.
In a standing mixer fit with the whisk attachment or using an electric mixer on the highest speed setting, whisk the chilled egg whites until stiff peaks form. You will know they are ready when the peaks stand on their own when you remove the whisk.
Gently fold the peaked egg whites into the chilled eggnog mixture. Some whites will likely float to the top like a foam. That is okay and expected.
To serve, transfer the mix to a large punch bowl and garnish liberally with ground nutmeg for a hit of extra spice.