If you are a savory breakfast fan, these herby cheddar buns are sure to become a regular presence at your Sunday morning breakfast table. A twist on the classic cinnamon bun, these yummy swirls are made of super soft, fluffy dough and stuffed full of delicious fresh basil and sharp cheddar cheese.
The flavors make them the perfect conduit for a crispy fried egg, but they are equally tasty served at brunch or alongside a pasta dinner. The best part? They are easy to make, keep safely in the refrigerator for up to two weeks and are absolutely mouth-watering after a quick reheat in the oven.
Not a fan of cheddar? Don’t love pesto?
That’s okay. Recipes like this one are easily customizable. Cheddar cheese can easily be swapped out and replaced with another melting cheese, like provolone. The pesto can be swapped out for fresh parsley or dill (or both) with grated onion.
Here’s what you need to make your own:
♦ 1 cup warm whole milk
♦ 1 tablespoon honey
♦ 2 eggs, beaten
♦ 2 tablespoons butter, melted
♦ 3 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
♦ 2 1/4 teaspoons instant dry yeast
♦ 1/2 teaspoon salt
♦ 2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
♦ 2 teaspoons dried thyme
♦ 2 tablespoons Everything But the Bagel spice
♦ 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
♦ 1/4 cup pesto (homemade or store-bought)
If making your own pesto:
♦ 1 cup roughly chopped kale
♦ 1 cup fresh basil
♦ 1 tablespoon minced garlic
♦ 2 tablespoons toasted pine nuts
♦ 1/3 cup grated Parmesan cheese
♦ 1/4 cup olive oil
♦ 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
♦ Salt to taste
Here’s how you make it:
For Homemade Pesto:
If you are using a homemade pesto, you will want to make it in advance. Start by combining all the ingredients in a blender or food processor. Pulse until smooth. Taste and add salt as needed. Store in the refrigerator for up to two weeks.
For the Herby Cheddar Breakfast Buns:
Combine the milk, honey, eggs, butter, 3 1/2 cup all-purpose flour, yeast and salt in the bowl of a stand mixer. Mix until the flour is completely incorporated, using the dough hook attachment. This should take about 5 minutes.
Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and allow to rest at room temperature for one hour or until the dough has doubled in size. While the dough doubles, begin preparing the filling. In a small bowl, combine the cheddar cheese, dried thyme, Everything But the Bagel spice and crushed red pepper flakes.
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Line a 9x13 inch baking dish with parchment paper.
Dust a work surface with flour. Turn the dough out, punch it down and roll it into an approximately foot-long rectangle. Spread the pesto over the dough in an even layer. Sprinkle the cheddar mix evenly over the pesto. Then, starting with the edge closest to you, roll the dough into a tight log. Pinch the edges to seal.
Using a sharp knife, cut the rolled dough log into 12 rolls. Place the rolls in the prepared baking dish. Cover with plastic wrap and allow to rise for 30 minutes in a warm, dry area.
Bake the rolls for 20-25 minutes, or until the cheese bubbles. Serve warm and enjoy.