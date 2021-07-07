Eggplants come into season this month, and oh man, I could not be more excited. Healthy, inexpensive, versatile and perfect for soaking up the flavors of marinades and sauces, it is the perfect vegetable for every family and every budget. Not familiar with eggplant or how to prepare it? Never fear. This recipe for Grilled Eggplant has you covered.
Marinated in garlic and herbs and cooked until golden brown, the eggplants in this dish are grilled until they are tender, packed full of flavor and totally delicious. They pair perfectly with grilled meat — I especially like them served with lightly seasoned chicken — but can stand up on their own as a vegetarian dish, too. When layered with slices of fresh mozzarella cheese, baby spinach and pesto on sourdough bread it makes for one of the most delicious meatless sandwiches I can think of.
Remember when I said grilled eggplant was versatile? In addition to being tasty on its own or in a sandwich, the eggplant in this dish is also excellent in pasta dishes and chopped up in salads with a squeeze of fresh lemon juice.
As always, don’t be afraid to experiment! That’s how the best recipes are made.
Want to make your own Grilled Eggplant at home? Here’s what you need:
♦ 2 eggplants, cut crosswise into 1/2 inch thick slices or coins
♦ 5 tablespoons olive oil
♦ 2 tablespoons lemon juice
♦ 1 1/4 teaspoons salt
♦ 1/4 teaspoon pepper
♦ 1 1/2 teaspoons dried Italian seasoning
♦ 1 1/2 teaspoons garlic, minced
♦ 2 tablespoons fresh parsley, chopped
Here’s how you make it:
Whisk together the olive oil, lemon juice, salt, pepper, Italian seasoning and minced garlic in a large bowl, then carefully slice the eggplant into 1/2 inch thick slices shaped like large coins. Add the slices to the bowl and toss until they are evenly coated with the marinade on all sides.
Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and place it in the refrigerator to chill for at least 30 minutes. While the eggplant marinates, preheat your grill or grill pan to a medium high heat.
Pull the eggplant back out of the refrigerator and place each slice on the grill. Allow the eggplant to cook for 3-4 minutes on each side or until they are golden brown and tender. Remove from the heat and place the eggplant on a serving plate to cool. Garnish with a sprinkle of chopped parsley.