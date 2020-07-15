Egg Custard Pie is the South’s answer to crème brûlée.
No, seriously. The only differences between this down home dish and the so-called elegance of the French dessert are a couple of accented letters, a water bath and some pie crust — and, honestly, who doesn’t like a little bit of crust?
Exquisitely rich and silky, Egg Custard Pie was a staple in my Granny’s kitchen. It is one of those desserts that really highlights the beauty of a few wholesome pantry ingredients and what they can do in the hands of a good cook. All it takes are some eggs, a bit of sugar, a touch of vanilla, some milk and an optional sprinkling of nutmeg to make something that feels totally extraordinary.
The sprinkling of nutmeg goes on last and is the most traditional topping for an Egg Custard Pie. I’ve found that serving it up with a fruit topping works just as well. For those of you who were intrigued by the promise of a French twist, it’s possible to brûlée your pie at home. I’ll teach you how.
Here’s what you need to get started:
♦ 3 eggs, beaten
♦ 3/4 cup sugar
♦ 1/4 teaspoon salt
♦ 1 teaspoon vanilla
♦ 1 premade pie shell (or homemade, if you’re feeling fancy)
♦ 1 egg white
♦ 2 1/2 cups milk, scalded
♦ 1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg (optional)
♦ Fruit topping of choice (optional)
♦ 1 tablespoon sugar for brûléeing (optional)
Here’s what you do:
Begin by preheating your oven to 400 degrees. Beat 3 eggs and add them to a large bowl. Combine beaten eggs with sugar, salt and vanilla. Slowly whisk in the scalded milk. To scald, milk should be heated in a saucepan on the stove over medium-low heat until it begins to steam and bubbles form around the edge of the saucepan. This should take no longer than five minutes.
Brush the inside of the premade pie shell with one egg white to prevent the shell from getting soggy. Pour filling into the crust.
If you’re going the classic Southern route, sprinkle the ground nutmeg over the top of the pie in an even layer. Bake 40-50 minutes without the addition of nutmeg. Serve warm or cooled with your choice of toppings.
If you have chosen to opt for a brûléed top instead, leave off the ground nutmeg and bake for 40-50 minutes. Allow to cool completely, then sprinkle one tablespoon of sugar across the top of the pie in a thin, even layer. Turn on your oven broiler. Cook until the sugar browns or even blackens slightly, about 5 minutes. Serve with your choice of toppings.