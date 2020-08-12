What could be more southern than a cake flavored with sweet tea and lemon? Granny’s Arnold Palmer Cake is light, fluffy, sweet and tastes the way daydreaming on a porch swing in the middle of summer feels. The best part? It’s extremely easy to make and utilizes a recipe nearly all southern cooks have in their cookbooks — one for sweet tea.
Now, don’t worry. If your family doesn’t have a sweet tea recipe they swear by (mine does, and it’s possibly the one recipe I’m not at liberty to share) or if you’re not particularly handy with a pitcher, you can use your favorite store-bought sweet tea instead of making your own. I have done it both ways and find that Milo’s Famous Sweet Tea works well. Whichever tea you decide to use, make sure it is completely cool before adding it to the recipe.
This recipe also calls for the use of cake flour. If you do not have cake flour at home and cannot find it at the grocery store, that’s OK. You can make a homemade cake flour substitute at home using just all-purpose flour and cornstarch. The key is in the sifting.
To make your homemade cake flour substitute, measure out one cup of all-purpose flour. Remove two tablespoons of the flour, then add in two tablespoons of cornstarch in its place. Sift the flour and cornstarch together twice. It is vital to sift the ingredients together correctly to achieve the right flour consistency. The sifted mixture is your homemade cake flour substitute and can be used in any recipe that calls for cake flour.
The above recipe for a cake flour substitute will produce about one cup of homemade cake flour. This recipe requires more than one cup of cake flour, but I find it is better to make each cup separately than to try and do this process in bulk.
Want to make your own Arnold Palmer Cake with Lemon Frosting? Here’s what you need:
For the cake:
♦ 1 1/2 cups homemade sweet tea (or your store-bought sweet tea substitute)
♦ 3 1/2 cups cake flour
♦ 2 teaspoons baking powder
♦ 3/4 teaspoon salt
♦ 1/4 teaspoon baking soda
♦ 1 cup butter, softened
♦ 2 cups granulated sugar
♦ 1/2 cup firmly packed light brown sugar
♦ 5 large eggs, room temperature
♦ 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
For the frosting:
♦ 1 8-ounce package cream cheese, softened
♦ 1/4 cup butter, softened
♦ 5 cups powdered sugar
♦ 1 tablespoon lemon zest
♦ 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
Here’s how to make it:
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Spray a baking pan with nonstick baking spray.
- Whisk together cake flour, baking powder, salt and baking soda in a medium mixing bowl. Set aside.
- Using an electric stand mixer or hand mixer, beat butter until creamy. Slowly add in granulated and brown sugars, beating until the consistency is light and fluffy.
- Add eggs to the butter and sugar mixture one at a time, beating each until they are incorporated. Then, add vanilla.
- Add half of the flour mixture to the butter and sugar mixture, then stir in half of the tea. Repeat with the remaining flour and tea, beating at a low speed after each addition until well blended.
- Bake for 35 to 40 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean. Cool completely before frosting.
- To make the frosting, beat cream cheese and butter with an electric mixture until well blended. Then, beat in powdered sugar one cup at a time. Beat in the lemon zest and lemon juice, then turn the mixer up to high and beat until light and fluffy. Spread frosting on cake.