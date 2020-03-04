Fried okra is both a southern staple and one of my favorite foods in the world.
Nothing in the world can beat the taste of fresh fried okra when it’s cooked right. And when I say cooked right, I mean fried to perfection with hints of green peeping out past crispy, golden coating that tastes so good there’s no need to add anything to them before taking a big ol’ bite. Just a little spicy, just a little crunchy and tender on the inside, fried okra is so addictive when it’s made well that people have nicknamed it “southern popcorn.”
Made poorly, however, fried okra can be one of the worst things in the world. It gets a slimy texture when it isn’t handled with care, and the coating falls off in fried clumps of wasted deliciousness. I know because I made a few batches of fried okra when I was in college that were so bad I almost couldn’t stand it.
Then, I called my Granny.
And like any good Southern matriarch, she set me straight.
See, the trick is that you’ve got to use both your stove top and your oven. Working with just a skillet won’t yield the same results.
Here’s what you need to make your own Fried Okra:
♦ 2 pounds freshly-sliced okra
♦ 3/4 cup yellow corn meal
♦ 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
♦ 1/2 teaspoon salt
♦ 1/4 teaspoon garlic seasoning
♦ 1/4 teaspoon cayenne (optional)
♦ 1/4 cup vegetable oil
Here’s how you make it:
- Start by preheating your oven to 350ºF. While your oven heats, go ahead and start slicing your okra. Using a sharp knife, cut off the pointy end of the pod and the other tip, both of which are too tough for frying. Then slice the okra crosswise into even, 1/4-inch thick rounds.
- Place your sliced okra into a large mixing bowl and add in corn meal, flour, salt, garlic seasoning and cayenne. Coat liberally, and begin heating oil in a large cast iron skillet over medium heat.
- Once the oil in the skillet is hot enough that a droplet of water sprinkled inside sizzles and dances, add in the okra. Allow the coated okra to brown on one side for about three minutes before, then stir gently, careful not to break off the coating.
- Once both sides are browned, place the entire skilled into a preheated oven. Cook until fork tender, about 10 minutes.