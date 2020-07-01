There are very few foods or flavors my Granny loved more than coconut.
Ask anyone who knew her and they’ll tell you that she would find a way to put coconut flakes into just about any cake, cookie or confection imaginable. She especially loved coconut and chocolate together. The recipe I’m going to share with you today is the pièce de résistance of all her coconut-chocolate creations.
Little mounds of sweetened coconut with bits of semi-sweet chocolate browned to golden perfection that take less than 30 minutes to whip up, Granny’s Coconut Mounds are the home cook’s answer to an Almond Joy.
They’re also the perfect treat to get kids in the kitchen. Hand them a spoon or an ice cream scoop and set them loose with parchment-lined baking sheets. These mounds can be molded into all sorts of shapes, from hearts to stars.
Want to make your own Coconut Mounds? Here’s what you need:
♦ 1/2 cup firm coconut oil or shortening
♦ 3/4 cup granulated sugar
♦ 1 egg
♦ 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
♦ 1 cup all-purpose flour
♦ 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
♦ 1/2 teaspoon salt
♦ 1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips
♦ 1 cup sweetened coconut flakes
Here’s how you make them:
- Preheat the oven to 325º F. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper or a non-stick baking mat. Cream the coconut oil (or shortening) and sugar together until light and fluffy. Then, mix in the egg and vanilla.
- In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder and salt. Combine with the shortening and sugar mixture. Stir in the chocolate chips and coconut flakes.
- Using a spoon or ice cream scoop, drop dough onto the prepared baking sheets, leaving about 1 1/2-inches between each mound for spreading.
- Bake for 12-15 minutes until the Coconut Mounds have turned a light, golden brown and are set. Allow to cool completely. Serve, or store in an airtight container.