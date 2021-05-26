The best recipes are those that can be made easily and with very little clean-up. My Citrus and Shrimp pasta is one such dish. Ready in just 20 minutes using only one pot, this dish is as simple to make as it is delicious. Packed full of bright, lemony citrus and healthy vegetables, this protein-rich pasta is a one-dish wonder capable of feeding the entire family.
The white beans are truly the stars of this recipe. They break down a bit as they take on heat, thickening the soup and ensuring it stays creamy throughout the cooking process. Citrus packs a punch, too, bringing a bright, lemony quality to an otherwise classic pasta dish.
As always, feel free to mix up the ingredients to better suit your needs. Don’t have an kale? Skip it and toss in baby spinach when you stir in the shrimp instead. Don’t like shrimp? Replace it with baked, sliced chicken breast. Cooking is all about experimentation and learning what flavors you most enjoy.
Want to make your own Citrus and Shrimp Pasta? Here’s what you need:
♦ 1 15-ounce can cannellini beans
♦ 12-ounces dried linguine (or spaghetti) pasta
♦ 4 1/2 cups water
♦ 1 bunch kale
♦ 1 lemon
♦ 2 tablespoons olive oil
♦ 2 teaspoons kosher salt
♦ 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
♦ 1 pound shrimp, peeled and deveined
♦ Red pepper flakes (to taste)
Here’s how you make it:
- Begin by stripping the leaves from a bunch of kale. Tear the leaves into small, bite-sized pieces, then place them in a large skillet. Drain and rinse the cannellini beans and throw them into the skillet as well. Finely grate the zest from one lemon into the same skillet, reserving the lemon itself for later use.
- Add 4 1/2 cups water, 12-ounces dried pasta of choice, 2 tablespoons olive oil, 2 teaspoons of salt and 1/2 teaspoon black pepper, then bring the mixture to a boil over high heat. Boil for five minutes, stirring frequently .
- Add the shrimp and cook until the pasta is al dente and the liquid in the skillet has nearly evaporated, about 4 minutes. Remove from the heat. Halve the lemon and squeeze its juice over the pasta. Toss to combine.
- Season the dish with additional salt and pepper as needed. Top with crushed red pepper flakes to taste.