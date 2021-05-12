Perfectly seared on the outside and juicy on the inside, my Cilantro Lime Grilled Chicken is a summer favorite for both me and my family. While they love it for its flavor, I love it for how simple it is to put together. Made with ingredients I almost always have crowding my pantry and ready in just five easy steps, this recipe is perfect to pop on the grill for a poolside lunch or to slip in the oven for a warm-weather inspired dinner dish.
To ensure best results when you prepare this recipe at home, marinate your chicken in the refrigerator overnight. If you are unable to do so, allow it to marinate for at least an hour before cooking or the flavor will not be as zesty or intense.
Some quick grilling tips: Pound the chicken breasts to an even thickness using a meat tenderizing tool to ensure it cools evenly. Lime juice works as a tenderizer in the marinate, so over-pounding for tenderization is not necessary. To prevent the chicken from tearing or sticking to the grill during the cooking process, lightly brush the grill with oil before adding meat to the surface.
If you opt to prepare your version of this dish in the oven rather than on the grill, cook the chicken breasts until they reach an internal temperature of 165°F.
Want to make your own Cilantro Lime Grilled Chicken? Here’s what you need:
♦ 8 boneless skinless chicken breasts
♦ 1 bunch fresh cilantro
♦ 4 tablespoon lime juice
♦ 3 cloves garlic, chopped
♦ 1 tablespoon honey
♦ 1 teaspoon ground coriander
♦ 1 teaspoon salt
♦ 1 teaspoon black pepper
♦ 2 tablespoons olive oil
Here’s how to make it:
- Combine all the marinade ingredients together in a blender or food processor. Pulse until smooth.
- Place the boneless skinless chicken breasts into a large freezer-safe bag or container. Pour the marinade over top, then press the air out of the bag and seal. Gentle shake the bag and make sure the chicken is coated with marinade on all sides.
- Allow the chicken to marinate in the refrigerator overnight. Less time is fine too, but give it at least an hour in the mixture before cooking to ensure the best flavor.
- Brush the surface of the grill with oil and heat to a medium-high temperature. Place the marinated chicken breasts onto the hot grill to cook. Grill for about five minutes on each side before flipping.
- Once the chicken is cooked through, remove from the grill and serve with lime wedges and fresh cilantro.