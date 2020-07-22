If you’re from the South, you probably grew up eating Moon Pies. If you’re from up north, you probably started out eating whoopie pies.
Both are good, but I’ve got to hand it to those folks up in Maine who lay claim to the original whoopie pie recipe. They found the perfect way to elevate the idea of two graham crackers sandwiched together by a heap of marshmallow fluff and dipped in chocolate. My Granny, like the true southern cook she was, took their recipe and tweaked it right back, taking it from a good whoopie pie to a great one with the addition of just a few ingredients.
Her recipe consists of two cake-like chocolate cookies, creamy marshmallow filling and the perfect amount of vanilla. The recipe for these cookies guarantees that the finished product will be perfectly dome-shaped, soft, fluffy and ready for sandwichin’ together.
Now, I can’t guarantee that your family will love these as much as mine. All I can say is if they do, you’d better grab a couple to stash away before everyone else starts to eat. Otherwise, they’ll be none left.
Want to make your own Chocolate Whoopie Pie? Here’s what you need:
For the cookies:
♦ 2 1/4 cups all purpose flour
♦ 1/2 cup unsweetened special dark cocoa powder
♦ 1 teaspoon baking powder
♦ 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
♦ 1/4 teaspoon salt
♦ 1/2 cup butter, softened
♦ 1/2 cup granulated sugar
♦ 1/2 cup packed light brown sugar
♦ 1 egg
♦ 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
♦ 1 cup buttermilk
For the filling:
♦ 4 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened
♦ 1 cup powdered sugar
♦ 2 tablespoons heavy cream, plus more as needed
♦ 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
♦ 1 7.5-ounce container marshmallow fluff
Here’s how to make them:
- Preheat the oven to 350°F. Spray two large baking pans with baking spray and set aside.
- In a medium-size mixing bowl sift together flour, cocoa, baking powder, baking soda and salt. In a separate mixing bowl, use an electric mixer to cream together butter, granulated sugar, brown sugar and vanilla until it reaches a fluffy consistency, about two minutes. Add the egg, beat incorporated.
- Slowly add in the dry ingredients and buttermilk, alternating between the buttermilk and the dry ingredients as you incorporate the two into the creamed mixture. Beat on medium speed until fully incorporated.
- Use an ice cream scoop to drop mounds of dough onto the baking sheets, leaving at least two inches in between the mounds. Bake for 8 to 10 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes back clean. Allow to cool completely.
- To create the filling, use an electric mixer to cream together the butter and vanilla. Lower the speed of the mixer slowly as you add in the powdered sugar and cream. Once combined, add the marshmallow cream and beat on high for two minutes.
- Divide the filling and spread evenly over half of the rounds. Top each filling-covered round with a matching size round from the baking sheet. Store in an airtight container for up to three days. Best served at room temperature.