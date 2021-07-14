Cold salads are the theme of this summer in my household. They’re the perfect thing to take along on a picnic trip to the park or to indulge in after a day beside the pool, and they are delicious to boot — especially this one.
My Chicken Pasta Salad is Greek-inspired and packed full of healthy vegetables like grape tomatoes, black olives and diced cucumber. A homemade marinade chock-full of zesty lemon, garlic and oregano packs a flavorful punch that pairs perfectly with both the vegetables and chicken thighs that are the stars of this dish.
Ready in under an hour, this particular dish is easy enough that your little ones could help prepare it. Allow them to squeeze your lemons for you, then, after the chicken is cooked, let them help build the salad! Let them crumble the feta cheese over the top or pour the dressing over top. They’ll feel like chefs!
Want to make your own Chicken Pasta Salad? Here’s what you need:
For the dressing:
♦ 1 whole lemon (including zest)
♦ 1/4 cup olive oil
♦ 3 cloves garlic, minced
♦ 1/2 tablespoon dried oregano
♦ 1/2 teaspoon salt
♦ 1/2 black pepper
For the salad:
♦ 2 boneless, skinless chicken thighs
♦ 8 ounces rigatoni pasta
♦ 1 bell pepper
♦ 1 small shallot, minced
♦ 4 ounces grape tomatoes
♦ 1/2 cucumber
♦ 1/4 bunch parsley
♦ 2 ounces feta cheese
♦ 1/4 cup pitted Kalamata olives, chopped
Here’s how you make it:
- Zest one lemon. Set the zest aside, then squeeze the juice from the lemon into a separate bowl. To the bowl with the lemon juice, add two of the three cloves of minced garlic, olive oil, oregano, salt, black pepper and a pinch of the lemon zest. Whisk together until combined.
- Place the chicken thighs into a zip lock bag or bowl, then pour half of the dressing over the top. Add the final clove of minced garlic into the chicken and dressing mixture. Make sure the chicken thighs are thoroughly coated in the dressing. Allow to marinate in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes. While the chicken marinates, cook the rigatoni according to the package directions. Drain the pasta and allow to cool.
- Heat a skillet over medium. Once hot, add the marinated chicken thighs to the pan and cook until they are golden on the outside and cooked through on the inside. Remove the cooked chicken from the skillet. Allow to rest for about five minutes, then chop into bite-sized pieces.
- Prepare the rest of the vegetables. Dice the cucumber and bell pepper. Mince the shallot and give the pitted Kalamata olives a quick chop. Slice the tomatoes in half or dice depending on your own personal preference. Give the parsley a rough chop.
- Add the cooled pasta into a large bowl. Top with the cucumber, bell pepper, Kalamata olives, tomatoes, parsley and chopped chicken. Crumble the feta cheese over the top and add the remaining lemon zest. Pour the reserved dressing over the salad and toss to coat. Serve cold.