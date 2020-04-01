With kids home from school, all the parents I know are busier than ever. The last thing most of them have time for is cooking a fancy meal. They want something delicious and filling that their kids will love, but doesn’t take hours to put together.
That is where recipes like this Cheesy Sausage Quiche come in! Made with a simple biscuit crust, it is a family favorite sure to impress even the pickiest of eaters.
I personally enjoy serving this anytime, but it really is a great make-ahead meal anytime you want to serve something special for breakfast or brunch — not least because it is incredibly customizable. You can use whatever cheeses you like, swap out sausage for another meat of your choice and even add in some of your favorite vegetables for extra nutrients and texture.
Cheesy Sausage Quiche is incredibly easy to put together, but it is a dish you have to keep an eye on once it’s in the oven. Letting the eggs overcook is the one and only way to truly ruin it. I learned that the hard way.
We all have meals that we make for special occasions. My version of that in college was a Smoke Salmon and Spinach Quiche. (Remember how customizable I said this recipe was? It’s the exact same, except I swapped out sausage and cheddar cheese for garlic, Parmesan cheese, spinach leaves and smoked salmon.) I took that dish to every brunch I was ever invited to, and it was beloved. Friends regularly requested it. One friend, Robert, especially loved it.
Robert hosted brunches, I’m pretty sure, just to get a bite of it ... and, of course, it was Robert who took a big bite the day I made a bad version of it.
I had overcooked the eggs. The top of the quiche was darker than normal, but I didn’t think anything of it beyond lamenting how much it had browned. I thought it was still fine. Wrong. One bite of that dish later, Robert was looking at me like I’d purposefully kicked his dog.
Overcooked quiche quickly becomes thick and crunchy and just downright unpleasant. The other ingredients may still taste fine, but the outcome is still a mouthful of half-mushy, half-crunchy burnt eggs. Here’s my tip for avoiding that outcome: Check your quiche at the 30 minute mark and lay a piece of aluminum foil on top to prevent over-browning if needed. You’ll know it’s done when the center is set when gently shaken.
Want to make your own Cheesy Sausage Quiche? Here’s what you need:
♦ 1 pound ground breakfast sausage
♦ 2 tablespoons butter, softened
♦ 2 cups self-rising flour
♦ 1 1/2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
♦ 5 large eggs
♦ 1/4 cup milk
♦ 1/2 teaspoon salt
♦ 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
♦ 5 green onions, thinly sliced
Here’s how you make it:
- Preheat the oven to 400ºF. Oil the inside of a 12-inch skillet with softened butter. Set aside.
- In a mixing bowl, stir together self-rising flour and heavy cream until just combined and a rough dough has been formed. Press the dough into the bottom of the skillent and about 2-inches up its sides. Set aside.
- In a separate skillet set over medium heat, crumble and brown the breakfast sausage. Remove fro mthe heat. Use a slotted spoon to remove the sausage from the skillet and sprinkle onto the biscuit dough. Chop the green onion and sprinkle it onto the sausage. Top with shredded cheddar cheese.
- Whisk together the eggs, milk, salt and pepper, and pour the mixture over the cheese. Place the skillet into the oven and bake until the eggs are completely set. You will know its done when it does not jiggle when it is shaken. Remove from the oven, and serve warm!