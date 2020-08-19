One thing the South is universally known for is deep-frying. People think we will deep fry anything from chicken to the Thanksgiving turkey, and they’re not always wrong. Today’s recipe is living proof of that.
Cheese Frenchies are mini grilled cheese sandwiches slathered in mayonnaise, rolled in crushed up Ritz crackers and deep fried to achieve the ultimate ooey-gooey inside, crunchy outside combination. Saltine crackers and crushed Cornflakes can be substituted for Ritz crackers if you so desire.
I was in the sixth grade the first time I ever ate a Cheese Frenchie. My stepdad made one for me after I got home from a football game one Friday night and continued making them once a week after that until I and my younger brother were both out of high school. I don’t necessarily recommend that you or your children, given how upsetting dairy can be to the digestive tract, but they are definitely worth trying at least once.
Want to make your own Cheese Frenchie? Here’s what you need:
50 Ritz crackers, smashed into crumbs (each Ritz sleeve contains 35 crackers)
♦ 2/3 cups milk
♦ 1/2 cup mayonnaise
♦ 2 large eggs
♦ 1/2 mayonnaise
♦ 8 slices of hearty, white sandwich bread
♦ 6 slices American cheese
♦ Vegetable oil
Here’s how you make it:
- Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper, then place the crushed Ritz cracaker crumbs in a shallow dish.
- Whisk the eggs and milk together in the medium bowl.
- Spread 1 tablespoon of mayonnaise on one side of each slice of bread, then place 1 1/2 slices of cheese on top of four slices of bread, placing it directly on the mayonnaise. Place the other slices mayonnaise side down on top of the cheese to form sandwiches.
- Cut each sandwich diagonally into quarters. Then, one at a time, dip each sandwich quarter in the egg and milk mixture. Cover with cracker crumbs.
- Place the sandwiches on parchment paper. Refrigerate for one hour.
- After the hour is up, pour two inches of oil into a Dutch oven. Heat oil to 375 degrees.
- Fry the sandwich quarters for two to three minutes, flipping halfway through to make sure the fry is even on both sides.
- Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate.