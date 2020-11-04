For most of my life, I really despised cheese danishes. I had only ever had the kind you buy in the pre-baked section at Publix, and I just wasn’t a fan. What I felt should have been a creamy and flaky pastry often turned out to be soggy, sweet bread.
It wasn’t until I met my now husband and learned of his love for the stuff that I tried making it from scratch, and I have to tell you, it’s so much better fresh out of the oven.
This recipe gives soggy, store-bought cheese danishes a face lift, resulting in a sweet, flaky desert that pairs perfectly with morning coffee. The filling is made with cream cheese, granulated sugar, vanilla extract, egg yolk and lemon zest, blended until smooth and creamy. It’s tangy and sweet, but other variations are out there for those of you who want to try something a little more adventurous. Add a bit of blueberry or raspberry to the cream cheese for a more classic breakfast finish, or throw in bacon and maple syrup for a much more unique, savory style danish.
In addition to being totally adaptable to your tastes, these danishes are incredibly easy to make. Normally I advocate that bakers make their own puff pastry dough at home when they cook along with my recipes, but I’m giving you permission not to do that this week.
I find this recipe turns out best when using a store-bought pastry — and it certainly cuts down on time, making it possible to prep and cook a beautifully braided cheese danish in under 30 minutes. Eat your heart out, Rachel Ray.
Want to make your own Cheese Danish? Here’s what you need:
For the dough and filling:
♦ 1 pound store-bought puff pastry
♦ 8 ounces cream cheese, softened
♦ 1/4 cup granulated sugar
♦ 1 large egg yolk
♦ 1 egg for egg wash
♦ 1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract
♦ 1 teaspoon fresh lemon zest
For the icing:
♦ 1/2 cup powdered sugar
♦ 2 tablespoons heavy cream
Here’s how to make it:
- Begin by making the cream cheese filling. In a large bowl, combine eight ounces of softened cream cheese, 1/4 cup of granulated sugar, one large egg yolk, 1/4 teaspoon of vanilla extract and the zest of one fresh lemon. Be careful to avoid adding the white rind of the lemon to the mix, as it can be quite bitter.
- Beat the filling mixture on a medium speed using an electric hand mixer until it reaches a smooth, creamy consistency, then set the mixture aside and lightly flour a work surface.
- Unfold a 1-pound package of thawed puff pastry and begin rolling out each sheet of the pastry lengthwise, until they measure 9x11 inches. Using a sharp knife, cut off the corners of the dough so that it is no longer rectangular in shape. Then, take kitchen shears and make slights into the dough along both sides. Make about 10 slits on each side, taking care to leave ample space in the center of the pastry for the filling.
- Spread the cream cheese filling evenly across the center part of the danish, keeping the filling contained to the areas that have not been cut.
- Carefully fold over the top flap and begin crossing the slits over the filling in a braid. Switch from right to left with each strip until you reach the last two. Fold the bottom flap up, then cross those remaining two strips over the top of it to finish the braid.
- Gently transfer the danishes to a baking sheet lined with parchment paper, then prepare an egg wash by combining one egg with one teaspoon of water. Brush the egg wash over the danish using a pastry brush.
- Place the danish in an oven preheated to 400°F. Bake for about 20 minutes or until it is golden brown. Remove the danish from the oven and allow it to cool at room temperature.
- In a small bowl combine 1/2 cup of powdered sugar with two tablespoons of heavy cream. Once the pastry has cooled, drizzle the glaze over the top.
This danish will last in the refrigerator for up to seven days. Kept at room temperature, the danish will only stay fresh for two days. It will keep in the freezer for about two months.