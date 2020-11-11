Carrots are a classic fall food. They wind up on our dinner tables near Thanksgiving in one form or another each year without fail and we love them in all their cinnamon-dusted, sheet pan glory — but this year, I’m challenging you to kick it up a notch and make the switch from slow roasted carrots to spicy, moist carrot cupcakes flavored with Chai and topped with rich cream cheese frosting.
This recipe was my solution to seasonal carrot fatigue. A few years ago I thought I simply could not eat another carrot or carrot cake ever again. I was burnt out on them, and I couldn’t fathom ever wanting another bite of either.
But then a friend of mine, Lindsey, suggested I “pull a Starbucks.” I asked her what she meant and she shrugged, stating simply: “People would’ve stopped drinking their coffee and paying those prices for it a long time ago if they only served it black.”
I figured she was on to something and so I looked a little more closely at my options. What flavors might be good in a carrot cake? Lo and behold, Starbucks had the answer to that too — Chai.
Chai blends notes of cinnamon with cardamom, nutmeg and ginger. It’s a powerful flavor packed full of spicy fall notes, and it works brilliantly alongside the humble carrot, transforming it from a one dimensional vegetable into a full-fledged meal.
In cupcake form, chai and carrot mix to create rich, slightly spicy, orange-hued delights that are both elegant and fluffy. They are sure-fire winners at any dinner table.
Want to make your own Chai-Spiced Carrot Cupcakes? Here’s what you need:
For the cupcakes:
♦ 1 cup vegetable oil
♦ 1/2 cup unsweetened applesauce
♦ 1 cup granulated sugar
♦ 1 cup brown sugar, packed
♦ 3/4 teaspoon salt
♦ 4 eggs
♦ 3 teaspoons ground cinnamon
♦ 1/2 teaspoon ground cardamom
♦ 1/2 teaspoon ground ginger
♦ 1/2 teaspoon ground all-spice
♦ 1/4 teaspoon ground cloves
♦ 1/8 teaspoon ground black pepper
♦ 2 cups all-purpose flour
♦ 2 teaspoons baking soda
For the frosting:
♦ 8 ounces softened cream cheese
♦ 4 ounces softened, unsalted butter
♦ 1/4 teaspoon salt
♦ 3 1/2 cups confectioners’ sugar
♦ 1/2 cup toasted pecans, finely chopped
Here’s how to make them:
- Preheat your oven to 350°F. As it heats, line two muffin tins with paper liners and spray the liners with a nonstick baking spray. Set aside.
- Whisk the oil, applesauce, both sugars, salt, eggs and spices together in a large mixing bowl. Then, in a separate bowl, combine the flour with the baking soda. Fold the baking soda and flour mixture into the wet ingredients.
- Add in the carrots and fold until just blended. Divide the batter into the prepared pans, taking care to leave space for the cupcakes to rise in the liners.
- Bake the cupcakes for 20 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center of one of the cupcakes comes out clean. Cool on a rack for 10 minutes before removing them from the pan. Then, allow them to cool completely before frosting.
- To prepare the frosting, beat cream cheese and butter together in a stand mixer using the paddle attachment for about two minutes. Reduce the speed to low and slowly sift in the confectioners sugar and salt. Once all the sugar is absorbed, increase the speed to medium-high and beat for two minutes or until smooth and fluffy. Spread the frosting over the cupcakes once they are completely cool. Top frosting with the chopped pecans.