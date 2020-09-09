Birthday Cake Pancakes hold a special place in my heart. There was no better place to wake up on my birthday as a kid than my Granny’s house. She always made sure birthdays were celebrated properly, from the minute I woke up until the minute I went to bed again — starting with Birthday Cake Pancakes.

My room was right off the kitchen, which meant I would wake up to the smell of fresh, vanilla-scented pancakes and coffee, and it never took long for me to venture out for a bite. If I came out a little earlier, I’d add my own sprinkles to the batter while it bubbled in the pan — I always tried to one up my previous designs with something new.

Super soft and fluffy with all the flavor of a Funfetti birthday cake, these pancakes are sprinkle-filled and colorful enough to entice even the pickiest of eaters. Paired with a melt-in-your-mouth buttercream glaze, they are nearly impossible to resist.

Want to celebrate with your own Birthday Cake Pancakes? Here’s what you need:

For the pancakes:

♦ 1 1/3 cups all-purpose flour

♦ 2 teaspoons baking powder

♦ 2 tablespoons granulated sugar

♦ 1/2 teaspoon salt

♦ 1 box Funfetti cake mix

♦ 1/3 cup canola oil

♦ 2 1/3 cups milk

♦ 1/3 cup sprinkles

For the glaze:

♦ 1 cup powdered sugar

♦ 2 tablespoons butter, softened

♦ 2 tablespoons half-and-half cream

♦ 1/2 teaspoons vanilla

Here’s how to make them:

  1. Combine the flour, baking powder, sugar salt and cake mix in a large bowl. Set aside. In another bowl, mix together the oil, eggs and milk. Add the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and mix until combined.
  2. Fold in the sprinkles. Add a tablespoon more milk if the batter looks too thick at this point. It should be only slightly thicker than regular pancake batter.
  3. Heat a griddle or nonstick pan to about 250-275 degrees. Spray with a nonstick cooking spray.
  4. Ladle the pancake batter onto the heated pan and cook for about 1-2 minutes or until bubbles form in the batter. Flip the pancake and cook for an additional minute or until cooked through.
  5. To make your buttercream glaze, stir the powdered sugar, softened butter, cream and vanilla together in a small bowl until combined. Spread over pancakes. If you would prefer to drizzle the glaze, microwave it for about 10 seconds and stir.

Kelcey Caulder is a reporter for the Calhoun Times. She was born in North Carolina and raised in Georgia. After spending the last three years in Los Angeles, she’s pretty stoked to be back in the South, where the food is good and the people are friendly. You can email her at KCaulder@CalhounTimes.com.

Recommended for you