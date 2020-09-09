Birthday Cake Pancakes hold a special place in my heart. There was no better place to wake up on my birthday as a kid than my Granny’s house. She always made sure birthdays were celebrated properly, from the minute I woke up until the minute I went to bed again — starting with Birthday Cake Pancakes.
My room was right off the kitchen, which meant I would wake up to the smell of fresh, vanilla-scented pancakes and coffee, and it never took long for me to venture out for a bite. If I came out a little earlier, I’d add my own sprinkles to the batter while it bubbled in the pan — I always tried to one up my previous designs with something new.
Super soft and fluffy with all the flavor of a Funfetti birthday cake, these pancakes are sprinkle-filled and colorful enough to entice even the pickiest of eaters. Paired with a melt-in-your-mouth buttercream glaze, they are nearly impossible to resist.
Want to celebrate with your own Birthday Cake Pancakes? Here’s what you need:
For the pancakes:
♦ 1 1/3 cups all-purpose flour
♦ 2 teaspoons baking powder
♦ 2 tablespoons granulated sugar
♦ 1/2 teaspoon salt
♦ 1 box Funfetti cake mix
♦ 1/3 cup canola oil
♦ 2 1/3 cups milk
♦ 1/3 cup sprinkles
For the glaze:
♦ 1 cup powdered sugar
♦ 2 tablespoons butter, softened
♦ 2 tablespoons half-and-half cream
♦ 1/2 teaspoons vanilla
Here’s how to make them:
- Combine the flour, baking powder, sugar salt and cake mix in a large bowl. Set aside. In another bowl, mix together the oil, eggs and milk. Add the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and mix until combined.
- Fold in the sprinkles. Add a tablespoon more milk if the batter looks too thick at this point. It should be only slightly thicker than regular pancake batter.
- Heat a griddle or nonstick pan to about 250-275 degrees. Spray with a nonstick cooking spray.
- Ladle the pancake batter onto the heated pan and cook for about 1-2 minutes or until bubbles form in the batter. Flip the pancake and cook for an additional minute or until cooked through.
- To make your buttercream glaze, stir the powdered sugar, softened butter, cream and vanilla together in a small bowl until combined. Spread over pancakes. If you would prefer to drizzle the glaze, microwave it for about 10 seconds and stir.