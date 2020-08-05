Banana is a particularly southern flavor. If you’ve ever been to Sunday night dinner in a church fellowship hall, you’ve seen everything from banana bread to banana pudding on offer. This Bananas Foster Cheesecake is a recipe born from the hope of spicing up those very events. Made with a vanilla wafer crust and topped with a homemade bananas foster and sliced pecans, it brings all the flavors of banana pudding to life in a brand new way.
If you’ve never had bananas foster, it is a dessert made using bananas and vanilla ice cream, with a thick sauce made from butter, brown sugar, cinnamon, dark rum and banana liquor. Traditionally, the butter, sugar and bananas are cooked, then alcohol is added and ignited through a method known as flambéing. The bananas and sauce are then served over the ice cream. In our version, we’re staying far away from kitchen torches, but we are throwing in some classic toppings like whipped cream and pecans.
To ensure maximum decadence in your cheesecake, use the ripe bananas you likely have sitting out on your counter for this recipe. Do not use green bananas; the riper bananas you use, the stronger banana flavor you will end up with. You will also want to use a quality, room temperature cream cheese to make the filling.
A water bath is used to help prevent cracks in this cheesecake. You can skip it if you like — cracks are mostly aesthetic and do not change the overall flavor of the dish — but it is not a complicated process and ensures you will get a visually impressive result. If you do opt out of the water bath, be careful not to overcook the cheesecake.
Want to make your own bananas foster cheesecake? Here’s what you need:
For the crust:
♦ 1 1/2 cups vanilla wafer crumbs
♦ 1/2 cup pecans, finely chopped
♦ 1/4 cup salted butter, melted
For the filling:
♦ 3 8-ounce packages cream cheese, room temperature
♦ 3 tablespoons all purpose flour
♦ 1 cup ripe bananas, mashed
♦ 1 1/2 teaspoons cinnamon
♦ 1/4 teaspoon nutmeg
♦ 2 tablespoons dark rum
♦ 3 large eggs, room temperature
For the topping:
♦ 1/4 cup salted butter
♦ 3/4 cup packed light brown sugar
♦ 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
♦ 1/8 teaspoon nutmeg
♦ 1 tablespoon heavy cream
♦ 2 tablespoons dark rum
♦ 2 bananas, sliced
♦ 1/2 cup pecans
Here’s how to make it:
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Then, combine vanilla wafer crumbs, pecans and melted butter in a medium bowl and mix well. Press into the bottom and sides of a 9-inch springform pan. Bake for 10 minutes and allow to cool.
- Cover the outside of the same springform pan with aluminum foil. Place in a large baking dish and lower the oven temperature to 300 degrees.
- Beat together the cream cheese, brown sugar and flour until the mixture is smooth and well blended. Be sure to beat the ingredients at a low speed to avoid whipping too much air into the mixture.
- Add bananas, cinnamon, nutmeg and rum to the cream cheese mixture and mix well on a low speed. Then, mix in eggs one at a time.
- Pour the batter into the springform pan. Then, pour warm water into the baking dish surrounding the springform pan until it comes halfway up its sides.
- Bake for one hour. Turn off the oven, crack the oven door and leave in for another hour.
- Remove the springform pan from the water bath and set on the counter for 20 minutes. Remove the sides of the pan and refrigerate until chilled.
- While the cheesecake is cooling, melt butter for the topping in a large pan over medium-high heat. Add brown sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg and heavy cream. Stir until the sugar is melted.
- Add rum and simmer for one minute. Add bananas and pecans. Cook for one minute. Allow to cool, then pour the mixture on top of the cheesecake.