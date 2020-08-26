I consider a good pork roast recipe a must-have in any home cook’s arsenal. Not only is pork roast the ultimate budget-friendly cut for people who favor pork chops and tenderloin, but it’s also quite lean, with a mild taste that can handle the addition of extreme flavor and a low-and-slow cook time — meaning you can set it and forget about it all day and still get the results you want.
Tangy and sweet, this Balsamic Brown Sugar Glazed Pork is the perfect example of all that’s right about pork roast made at home.
It is tender, saucy, packed full of flavor and surprisingly easy to replicate. All you need are a handful of sauces, a medium onion, some chicken stock, sugar and a smattering of spices. Then it’s as easy as throwing it all in the slow cooker and finishing it with a glaze.
Want to make your own? Here’s what you need:
♦ 1 2-3 pound pork roast
♦ 1 medium onion, sliced
♦ 3/4 cup chicken stock
♦ 1 teaspoon salt
♦ 1/2 teaspoon pepper
♦ 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
♦ 1/2 teaspoon dried thyme
♦ 1/2 cup brown sugar
♦ 1/2 cup water
♦ 1/4 cup balsamic vinegar
♦ 2 tablespoons soy sauce
Here’s how you make it:
- Layer slices of onion across the bottom of the slow cooker. Place pork roast on top of onions.
- Mix together the salt, pepper, garlic powder and thyme. Sprinkle the mix on the roast.
- Pour stock carefully around the side of the roast. Cook covered on low for 6 hours or on high for four hours.
- Half an hour before the roast is finished, mix together the brown sugar, water, soy sauce and balsamic vinegar in a pot. Bring the contents to a simmer on medium low heat. Reduce until slightly thick. Set glaze aside.
- When roast is cooked through and tender, remove from slow cooker and place in a roasting pan. Heat oven to 450 degrees. Pour 1/3 of the glaze over the roast and place in the oven. Continue to glaze every five minutes until no glaze remains.
- Take roast out of the oven, tent it with foil and allow to rest for 10 minutes. Shred with a fork, and serve with extra drippings.