If you’re looking at the combination of chicken and bacon and rolling your eyes because you feel it’s a combination that has been overdone in recent years, let me put your mind at ease. Baked Chicken with Bacon Jam is not your average bacon and chicken treat. It is the perfect marriage of sweet and savory all wrapped up in one bite.
Made with nine budget-friendly ingredients and slow cooked for hours, bacon jam — the indisputable star of this dish — offers a wonderfully rich, smokey flavor to any dish or snack. It can keep in the refrigerator for up to four weeks and is perfect for serving slathered across crusty bread, spooned over flaky biscuits, baked on pork chops or used as a condiment for burgers. It even works well as a dip for crackers or as an addition to a classic charcuterie board.
The chicken breast in this recipe is no regular chicken breast either.
It’s tender and juicy and it never tastes like just another boneless, skinless chicken breast. The secret is to take it out to thaw the night before and not to ever, ever cook it until it is completely thawed. You will also want to use a high quality olive oil and not shy away from using your favorite seasonings.
For me, that means a blend of freshly ground black pepper, kosher salt and granulated garlic. It’s that simple.
Want to learn to make your own Baked Chicken with Bacon Jam? Here’s what you need:
For the Bacon Jam:
♦ 1 1/2 pounds bacon, cut into 1-inch pieces
♦ 3 medium onions, finely diced
♦ 4 cloves garlic, finely diced
♦ 1/2 cup brown sugar, packed
♦ 1/4 teaspoon cumin
♦ 1/4 teaspoon cayenne
♦ 3/4 cup strong brewed coffee
♦ 1/2 cup apple cider vinegar
♦ 1/4 cup pure maple syrup
For the Baked Chicken:
♦ Olive oil (to drizzle)
♦ 6 boneless, skinless chicken breasts
♦ Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper to taste
♦ 1 teaspoon granulated garlic
♦ Premade bacon jam
How to make it:
For the Bacon Jam:
Cook the bacon over medium heat in a large skillet until it is lightly browned. Transfer cooked bacon to a paper towel lined plate to drain and set aside. Pour off the bacon fat, leaving a small amount in the skillet. Add the garlic and onions to the pan and cook until the onions are tender and translucent. Do not burn the garlic.
Add the remaining ingredients to the onion and garlic mixture. Bring to a boil. Stir in the bacon pieces and remove from heat. Carefully pour the mixture into the slow cooker and cook, uncovered, on the highest setting for 6 hours or until the liquid forms a syrup.
Once it has cooked, transfer the mixture to a food processor or blender and pulse until it reaches the desired consistency. Allow to cool completely and store in an airtight container for up to four weeks in the refrigerator.
For the Baked Chicken:
Preheat the oven to 450º F with the oven rack in the middle position.
Drizzle a high quality olive oil into a large skillet or casserole dish. Arrange the chicken breasts in the pan, making sure that they do not overlap. Drizzle a small amount of additional olive oil over the top of the chicken breasts and sprinkle with your desired seasonings. My recommended options are kosher salt, freshly ground black pepper and granulated garlic.
Place the dish into the oven on the middle rack. Bake until the juices of the chicken run clear when it is pricked with a sharp knife and the internal temperature registers 160º F when checked with an internal thermometer. This usually takes between 15 and 20 minutes.
Remove the baking pan from the oven and slather the bacon jam over the tops of the breasts. Tent with aluminum foil and allow the chicken to rest undisturbed for five minutes. Then, remove the foil from the pan and serve warm.