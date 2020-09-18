Terrilyn Blackstock, ACNPC-AG, AOCNP, was recently awarded AdventHealth Gordon’s prestigious Service Standard Award.
This special award was created by members of the hospital’s Employee Engagement Committee to recognize employees who go above and beyond the call of duty on a regular basis. It is awarded monthly to deserving employees selected by the hospital’s directors.
Blackstock, who is a nurse practitioner at AdventHealth Medical Group Hematology Oncology at Calhoun, a hospital department of AdventHealth Gordon, was nominated by Lanell Jacobs, director of oncology, and her coworkers with the following words: “During the time I have worked with Terri Blackstock, one thing is clear: she is passionate about her job, her team, and most importantly, her patients. Terri exudes the kind of love and respect for others that our core values are based on. Over the last several months, we have gone through different changes in our office. Terri has surpassed everyone’s expectations with her leadership, guidance and support for each of us. I have watched her work endless hours and personally reach out to her patients ensuring that their overall health and wellbeing are her top priority. Terri has stepped up and been a rock for our team and patients. She has done this without question or hesitation. I admire Terri for her hard work and dedication in all that she does. She is a joy to work with, and we are blessed to have her in our department.”