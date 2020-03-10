The public safety group of the COVID-19 Calhoun Gordon County Task Force met Tuesday to review and update response plans and protocols.
Officials say the meeting was part of an ongoing effort to help keep Calhoun and Gordon County public safety prepared for not only a potential Coronavirus case but any type of infectious disease they may encounter to include seasonal flu.
The following is a press released provided back the task force after the meeting Tuesday morning:
“To date there have been no reported positive cases of COVID-19 within Gordon County, however, neighboring counties do have confirmed cases. The Calhoun Gordon County Task Force assures our citizens that we are working to stay as up to date as possible on this emerging situation.
The overall risk of COVID-19 to the general public remains low; although elderly people and individuals with chronic medical conditions may have increased risk for COVID-19. The best prevention measures for any respiratory virus are:
♦ Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
♦ Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
♦ Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
♦ Stay home when you are sick.
♦ Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
♦ Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
If you have recently traveled to areas where there are ongoing outbreaks of COVID-19 and develop fever with cough and shortness of breath within 14 days of your travel, or if you have had contact with someone who is suspected to have COVID-19, stay home and call your health care provider or local health department right away. Be sure to call before going to a doctor’s office, emergency room, or urgent care center and tell them about your recent travel and your symptoms.
Community members, who have questions, please refer to the Centers for Disease Control website at www.cdc.org or call the local Public Health Department at 706-624-1444. There is also a State Department of Public Health number which is 1-866-PUB-HLTH.”