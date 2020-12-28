The Alzheimer’s Association will host a free Alzheimer’s education webinar on Taking Steps Towards a Healthier Brain on Jan. 11 and 22. The webinar will also include tips from the latest Alzheimer’s and dementia research.
At any age there are lifestyle habits people can adopt to help maintain or even potentially improve their health. These habits may also help to keep brains healthy as they age and possibly delay the onset of cognitive decline. To help people age well, the Alzheimer’s Association is offering the Taking Steps Towards a Healthier Brain program.
This workshop covers four areas of lifestyle habits that are associated with healthy aging:
- Cognitive activity.
- Physical health and exercise.
- Diet and nutrition.
- Social engagement.
In each area, the webinar will discuss what is known, drawing on current research, as well as what people can do — steps to take now to improve or maintain overall health in each area. Taking Steps Towards a Healthier Brain is designed for individuals of any age who are looking for information on ways to age as well as possible.
There is no cost to attend the program, but registration is required. Attendees can register online at:
- Monday, Jan. 11, at 10-11:30 a.m. at https://tinyurl.com/HL0111
- Friday, Jan. 22, at 10-11:30 a.m. at https://tinyurl.com/HL0122
More than 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease – the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 16 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. In Georgia alone, there are more than 150,000 people living with the disease and 540,000 caregivers.
