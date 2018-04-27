Synovus teaming up with CAN to host Spring Fling on Monday

Synovus is teaming up with Calhoun Autism Network to host a Spring Fling at the Sonoraville Recreation Department, located at 7494 Fairmount Hwy. SE, on Monday, April 30, 2018 from 6 - 8 p.m. Come out and join us for this special event, where there will be activities for children of all ages. Cake walk, face painting, arts and crafts, free throw shots, bouncy house provided by P’s Inflatables and more! Free pizza and ice cream provided by Pinky’s.
The mission of the Calhoun Autism Network is to improve the quality of life for those touched by autism in the Greater Calhoun-Gordon County Area by providing resources and a support network. The Spring Fling is a free event and is an excellent opportunity for those searching for an autism support group of children, parents, professionals, and other community members.