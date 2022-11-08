General Election Day was Tuesday, and voters went to the polls to decide one local race, and a pair of local referendums.
With all votes tallied except provisional ballots at 9 p.m., County Commission District 4 -- currently held by Republican Becky Hood who has chosen not to seek re-election -- saw Republican Kurt Sutherland (14,885) defeat Democrat challenger Kenneth Russell (2,471)
A pair of alcohol referendums appear to have passed as well in Sunday Sales by the Drink (10,502 YES - 7,165 NO) and Sunday Sales by the Package (10,574 YES - 7,111 NO).
County Commission District 2 incumbent Republican Chad Steward (16,158) ran unopposed.
County Board of Education Post 1 incumbent Charlie Walraven (12,937), Post 3 incumbent Dana Stewart (12,877), Post 5 incumbent Kacee Smith (12,855) and Post 7 incumbent Eddie Hall (12,862) all ran unopposed.
