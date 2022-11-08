ELECTION RESULTS GRAPHIC

General Election Day was Tuesday, and voters went to the polls to decide one local race, and a pair of local referendums.

With all votes tallied except provisional ballots at 9:19 p.m., County Commission District 4 -- currently held by Republican Becky Hood who has chosen not to seek re-election -- saw Republican Kurt Sutherland (15,424) defeat Democrat challenger Kenneth Russell (3,135).

Bringing you election results since 1870, the Calhoun Times is the oldest and most trusted news source in Gordon County. Not only is the Calhoun Times the county's legal organ and only print newspaper, but also its oldest and longest serving business period. 

