The Gordon County Sheriff's Office has one suspect in custody following a standoff at the Express Inn on Highway 225 in Calhoun next to Interstate 75, as well as a second person who was arrested prior to the standoff.
According to a press released posted on Sheriff Mitch Ralston's website, Wesley Swartout, 52, who gave his address as the Express Inn, was arrested after the standoff. Schalles Williams, 52, of 211 Arrow Drive, Tennessee, was arrested outside of the hotel room before Swartout pulled out a weapon and barricaded himself inside a room.
Chief Deputy Robert Paris said there are warrants out of Tennessee for both individuals but was not yet sure about those charges.
The suspect was identified as “potentially violent and dangerous” by officials with the sheriff’s office on Tuesday afternoon and the Georgia State Patrol SWAT Team was called to the scene. The suspect had barricaded himself in a room and refused to exit for about three hours before SWAT used a special armored vehicle to deploy tear gas and enter the room.
According to the sheriff's press release, deputies had received a tip about criminal activity and possible fugitives from justice at the inn.
A man at the scene claimed responsibility for contacting police and said he had spoken with the suspect prior to the incident. He said the suspect claimed to have robbed a bank in Tennessee and told him that the license plates on his two motorcycles and R.V. were fakes. The suspect also reportedly said he had cash, guns and illegal drugs inside the room.
“He said he would kill himself before he goes back to jail,” the man, who spoke to two members of the media on the condition of anonymity, said. “That’s what he told me.”
The man told reporters at the scene that there was also a woman with the man who was also wanted in Tennessee.
No injuries were reported, though Paris said there was some mild irritation caused by the gas they used to subdue the suspect.
A white man wrapped in only a sheet was seen being led away from the scene in handcuffs before 6 p.m.
Members of the sheriff's office, the Georgia State Patrol, Calhoun Police Department, Capitol Police, Department of Public Safety and others responded to the event.
Paris said additionally detail surrounding the event will be provided as soon as those can be released.