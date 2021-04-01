The 9th annual Spring Fling Basket Fundraiser is underway now at the Harris Arts Center. The auction has always been one of the center's most important fundraisers and organizers say that this year's event is even more so, given the limitations of COVID-19 and the impact it has had on the center over the last year.
Almost 40 donors have sponsored and created specialty gift baskets brimming with treasures and gift certificates ranging from gardening and baking supplies to at-home spa kits and a collection of books written by Georgia authors. Some of this year's most desired auction items include an Igloo cooler and supplies from Fitness First and the Roland Hayes Committee rolling utility cart.
The baskets will be offered for silent auction until May 4 online and in person in the galleries at the Harris Arts Center. Bidding begins at just $10 and increases depending on how many others bid on the basket. As in the past, all proceeds from this event will be put toward the HAC's artistic programming.
This year’s donors include AdventHealth, Amy and Chris Atkinson, Baxter Dean, Deb Bell, Belwood Nursery, Brian’s Auto Sales, Cake Addicts, Community Foundation of Northwest Georgia, Dub’s High on the Hog, Firehouse Gym, Fitness First of Calhoun, Food City, Gibbs Gardens, Harris Arts Center committees including Calhoun Little Theatre, Music Guild, Roland Hayes Committee, and Visual Arts Guild, Sue and Gary Hibberts, Indigo Junction Resale & Consignment, Longhorn Steakhouse, Beth Masters, Max Brannon & Sons Funeral Home, M&S Logistics, M&S Properties, North Georgia National Bank, Paradise Garden Foundation, Judy Peterson, Pets R Us, Pintage Antique Market, Prater Ford, Phyllis Purdy, Rebecca Brown Realty, Relentless Wolf Fitness, Sequoyah Garden Club, The Shop at Our Place, and The Ridge Books.
View all the available baskets up for bid online at harrisartscenter.com/auctions. Visit in person on Mondays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is free, and face coverings are required.
For more information about the auction or the Harris Arts Center, call 706-629-2599.