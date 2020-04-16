Calhoun students Johanna Moss, Will Moss and Allie Mason have been busy making N95 masks to donate to the United Way of Gordon County and presented their first completed batch this week.
Jennifer Latour, executive director of the United Way of Gordon County, said the masks will be given to their partner agencies. The Moss students are the children of Heather Moss of Family Connection of Gordon County.
“United Way of Gordon County would like thank Family Connections of Gordon County for donating masks to help our partner agencies who are still serving clients at this time. We are still in need of masks, gloves and disinfectants," said Latour.
She requested that anyone who can help email her at jlatour@gordoncountyunitedway.org or Bekah Kirby at bkirby@gordoncountyunitedway.org.
Heather Moss said the family is continuing to make more masks and will have another batch ready for delivery next week.